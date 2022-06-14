ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida -- over $5 per gallon

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on...

