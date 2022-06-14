ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults ahead of London court appearance

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373HK8_0gA3jHPf00

Scandal-scarred actor Kevin Spacey was formally charged with sexual assaults against three men in the UK as he’s expected to appear in a London court this week, British police said .

The troubled Hollywood star, 62, was questioned by cops in 2019 about claims by several men who said he assaulted them during his time as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The alleged victims are all now in their 30s and 40s.

Four of the alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in Gloucestershire, England, in April 2013.

Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Oscar winner — known for starring in “House of Cards,” “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” — is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Spacey’s reps did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Last month, Spacey revealed plans to “voluntarily appear” before the UK courts in a bid to defend himself against the allegations.

The actor — who came out as gay in 2017 — said he’s “confident” he will be able to prove his innocence in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqs1X_0gA3jHPf00
Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in New York.
AP

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” he said in a statement to “ Good Morning America .”

Spacey’s glittering career came to a screeching halt in 2017 when “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused the then-26-year-old star of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

In addition to Rapp’s claim, another man filed a lawsuit in 2020 accusing Spacey of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teenagers.

The two accusers filed their claims under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allows victims of childhood abuse to file civil suits against their alleged abuser even after the statute of limitations has expired.

Spacey vehemently denies the allegations and says he didn’t recall the incidents.

An October 4 trial date has been set for Rapp’s case against Spacey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiA2a_0gA3jHPf00
Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Mass., on January 7, 2019.
REUTERS

The mounting allegations against the actor spun his successful career into chaos.

Spacey was written out of the final season of “House of Cards,” a move the showrunners agree needed to be made.

In another major blow to his Hollywood status, Spacey was cut from Ridley Scott’s 2017 film “All The Money In The World.” The film, which starred Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, was completed with Spacey cast as the lead.

After sexual misconduct allegations were made against Spacey, he was instantly cut from the movie. Christopher Plummer stepped into the role as reshoots began almost immediately.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Anthony Rapp
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Ridley Scott
Page Six

Netflix settles with Mo’Nique over discrimination, retaliation lawsuit

Netflix settled a lawsuit with Mo’Nique, who sued the streaming giant over what she deemed was a low-ball offer for a stand-up special, claiming it was rooted in discrimination against Black women. According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, both parties moved to dismiss the suit Tuesday, though details of the settlement have not been disclosed. The actress and comic sued Netflix in 2019 for gender discrimination and retaliation a year after calling for fans to boycott the streaming service due to their opening offer of $500,000 for a one-hour special in 2017, citing gender and color bias. “Despite Mo’Nique’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Joe Exotic dumped by prison fiancé, back together with Seth Posey

Joe Exotic is no longer engaged, but he isn’t single either. The “Tiger King” star was dumped by his prison fiancé, John Graham — and now he’s back together with his ex Seth Posey. Exotic’s divorce attorney, Autumn Blackledge, told TMZ Thursday that John Graham, whom the breakout Netflix personality met in a Texas federal prison, ended his relationship with her client after being released in March. Graham had been locked up for burglary and possession of a firearm and was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars, according to court documents. Exotic, for his part, is serving a 21-year sentence in an attempted murder-for-hire...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

12-Year-Old Granted Order of Protection Against Ezra Miller

On Wednesday, a mother and her 12-year-old child traveled to their local courthouse in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor’s home and acted inappropriately toward the nonbinary youngster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Court#Sexual Assaults#England#Violent Crime#British#Post
Page Six

Amber Heard still loves ex Johnny Depp, has no ‘ill will toward him’

Amber Heard confessed she still loves Johnny Depp despite her allegations that he abused her and a multimillion-dollar lawsuit he filed against her — and won. “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” the “Aquaman” actress told Savannah Guthrie in Wednesday’s preview of their upcoming NBC News special. “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.” Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Guthrie,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Shahs’ not ‘excommunicating’ Mike Shouhed over alleged domestic violence

The stars of “Shahs of Sunset” still have love for Mike Shouhed — even after he faced allegations of domestic violence this year.  “It’s really hard to speak on those headlines, but we’re not excommunicating him from our lives,” Mercedes “MJ” Javid exclusively tells Page Six of her former castmate. “We just have to hope that they heal from it.”  “I’m always going to love Mike and I have mad love and unending love and respect for his family, his brothers, his mom and dad, his whole family — and Paulina.” Page Six revealed in March that Shouhed, 43, was arrested for domestic violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Justin Bieber postpones remaining US shows amid Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Despite his faith-filled outlook on his “horrific” health situation, Justin Bieber’s work obligations are continuing to be put on hold. On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star — who is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome — would be postponing the last nine shows scheduled in the United States leg of his “Justice World Tour.” “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” read a statement from Bieber’s tour promoter, AEG Presents, which was shared...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy