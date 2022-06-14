ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Suspects at large following gunpoint carjacking in Rochester, police say

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMBSq_0gA3jElU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect(s) responsible for a gunpoint carjacking near Burke Terrace and Birr Street late Monday night.

Officials say police was dispatched to the corner of Birr Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a gun robbery with a vehicle stolen. There, they located a 65-year-old victim who claimed he was approached by a male who displayed a firearm and demanded his car keys.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured during the incident, and the vehicle has yet to be recovered.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 9

lucy tantalo
3d ago

This needs to stop! I am afraid to go anywhere anymore. all the places I go to get gas or groceries someone has been robbed at gun point and car stolen. I won't go to that gas station anymore. I get my gas pumped. I order online. this is no way to live. . i use to feel safe here and leave my front door open all day. cant do that anymore. its like being a prisoner in your own home. and you cant even feel safe locked in your home because you never know if you will be a random target of firing gunshots in your home.

Reply(2)
16
Rick James
3d ago

why isn't such a violent act as armed carjacking not punishable by a mandatory 10 yrs🤷🏿‍♀️ people that commit armed robberies are 87 percent more likely to commit a murder

Reply
4
John Keenan
3d ago

how about a description of the vehicle so the public can look out for it??

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Two gun-related arrests made on Rochester streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police say that two gun-related arrests were made on Thursday night in the city of Rochester. At approximately 7:15 p.m., members of the RPD, New York State Police, and the United States Marshall’s Task Force stopped a male in the 800 block of West Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Viral Video: Car Flips, Crashes Into Tree After Police Chase in Rochester

Two Rochester men have been arrested after leading officers on a police chase. Investigators say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The person driving the vehicle did not stop, instead leading police on a high speed chase. The chase ended when a vehicle struck a curb, flipping over twice. After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with a canine unit and guns drawn, but the occupants climbed out of the shattered windshield, attempting to flee. Both the passenger and driver were captured and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano,19, both face two counts of the felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
I-Rock 93.5

Crazy Video Shows Police Chase Rollover in Front Yard, Suspects Flee

Most of us love watching videos that make us go "HOLY SH**!" and the best thing that's been invented to help us out are those fancy new doorbell cameras. In the last few years, we've gone from seeing aftermath photos of things to there being 16 cameras on a block, one of which is likely to capture whatever nutso event happens, like this police chase that ended in a rollover.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Driving Impaired by Drugs

On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
SENECA FALLS, NY
iheart.com

2 Teens Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot with a BB gun. It happened just after midnight on Fulton Avenue in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say two juveniles were playing with a BB gun when it went off accidentally. A BB struck the teenager in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man arrested for DWI following traffic stop

Police arrested a Rochester man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, troopers from State Police Wolcott arrested Kerwin R. Vega, 34, of Rochester for felony driving while intoxicated. Vega was initially stopped for speeding. Upon investigation, troopers discovered Vega to be operating his vehicle in an intoxicated...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Burke Terrace#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

Two arrested after police chase, crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Two city men are facing charges after police say they fled a traffic stop and hit a curb on Thursday. Rochester Police say they and New York State Police tried to stop a vehicle near North Goodman Street and Central Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop, and troopers pursued the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Newark woman charged with criminal obstruction of breathing

A Newark woman was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Sodus. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Aunkst, 30, of Newark for failure to appear in court. Aunkst failed to appear in court to answer the charge of criminal...
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating gunfight among several men

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace on Tuesday night. Police were at the corner of Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace around 8:15 p.m. when they came across several men firing guns at one another. Police chased after one of...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Two Men Climb Through Broken Windshield After Car Flips During Police Chase

A police chase through Rochester, New York, came to a dramatic end after the suspect's car flipped and landed on its side. The Rochester Police Department said that officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, the driver lost control, and his SUV rolled onto its side, striking a tree before sliding to stop near the sidewalk.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Victor

Police arrested a Victor man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason A. Bayer, 43, of Victor for driving while intoxicated. Bayer was initially stopped for an inadequate brake light. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bayer had been driving...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:37 p.m., officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male Rochester resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Farmington man arrested for indecent exposure at apartment building

A Farmington man was arrested following report of a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department arrested Christopher J. Nersinger, 44, of Farmington for exposure of a person and harassment. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies observed Nersinger to be intoxicated, standing at the top...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Warrant

On 6/14/2022 at 10:35 PM the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nathan E. Lewis, age 31, of Waterloo for two bench warrants for Failure to Appear. The warrants were issued in 2021 when Lewis failed to appear on two separate occasions on drug related charges. Lewis was transported to the Seneca County Jail to await arraignment.
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy