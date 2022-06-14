A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off; Fed Meeting In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA and Sprinklr, Inc. CXM.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are likely to increase 0.8% on the month in May after moderating to a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 231 points to 30,758.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures jumped 36.25 points to 3,786.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index climbed 135.50 points to 11,432.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $123.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $121.96 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 87,424,840 with around 1,036,080 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,236,690 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 31,497,030 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, while German DAX gained 0.4%. Wholesale prices in Germany climbed 22.9% year-over-year in May following a record 23.8% surge in the prior month, while annual inflation rate in the country was confirmed at 7.9% in May. Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK rose by 6.8% year-over-year to GBP 604 during the three months to April, while jobless rate rose to 3.8% in the three months to April from 3.7% in the three months to March.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.32%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.02% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.01%. Australi’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 3.6%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India increased to 15.88% in May from 15.08% in the previous month. Industrial production in Japan dropped by 1.5% month-over-month in April. Foreign direct investment into China jumped 17.3% year-over-year to CNY 564.2 billion during the first five months of the year. The NAB business confidence index in Australia dipped to a four-month low level of 6 in May.

Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler maintained Braze, Inc. BRZE with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $65 to $42.

Braze shares jumped 7.2% to $31.52 in pre-market trading.

