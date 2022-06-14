ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off; Fed Meeting In Focus

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Core & Main, Inc. CNM, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA and Sprinklr, Inc. CXM.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are likely to increase 0.8% on the month in May after moderating to a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 231 points to 30,758.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures jumped 36.25 points to 3,786.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index climbed 135.50 points to 11,432.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $123.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $121.96 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 87,424,840 with around 1,036,080 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,236,690 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 31,497,030 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, while German DAX gained 0.4%. Wholesale prices in Germany climbed 22.9% year-over-year in May following a record 23.8% surge in the prior month, while annual inflation rate in the country was confirmed at 7.9% in May. Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK rose by 6.8% year-over-year to GBP 604 during the three months to April, while jobless rate rose to 3.8% in the three months to April from 3.7% in the three months to March.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.32%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.02% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.01%. Australi’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 3.6%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India increased to 15.88% in May from 15.08% in the previous month. Industrial production in Japan dropped by 1.5% month-over-month in April. Foreign direct investment into China jumped 17.3% year-over-year to CNY 564.2 billion during the first five months of the year. The NAB business confidence index in Australia dipped to a four-month low level of 6 in May.

Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler maintained Braze, Inc. BRZE with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $65 to $42.

Braze shares jumped 7.2% to $31.52 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Oracle Corporation ORCL reported better-than-expected Q4 results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN could be facing a setback with its R1S SUV that was launched in December. The delivery schedules of the R1S have been pushed back from anywhere between one month and nine months, Autoevolution said, citing a letter Rivian sent to reservation holders and information shared among forum members.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported an additional $250 million accelerated share repurchase program.
  • Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI reported a stock repurchase program of up to 766,447 shares of its common stock.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Futures#Dow Futures#Index Futures#U S Futures#Fed Meeting#Core Main Inc#Cnm#Mpaa#Sprinklr#Cxm#The Standard Poor#French#German
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Planet...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Uses Medicine 'Prepared By His Family' To Tackle Mysterious Outbreak In North Korea

Adding to the woes of the isolated nation, Kim Jong-un-led North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in the western port city of Haeju. What Happened: According to North Korea's state-owned media, the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, sent medicines "prepared by his family" amid the outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' in Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Research: Tesla To Be Overtaken By This Legacy Automaker As Top EV Maker By 2024

Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could grab the top electric vehicle maker crown from Tesla Inc TSLA, according to a research report by Bloomberg Intelligence. What Happened: Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China where it is currently struggling to grow the electric vehicle share.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For June 15, 2022

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 10.89% at $1.12. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.82% at $1.85. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 7.80% at $7.19. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.72% at $2.70. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.22. Canopy Gwth CGC shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sees These 2 Prominent EV Makers Headed Toward Bankruptcy

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday he believes that electric vehicle startups Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and Lucid Group Inc LCID are headed toward bankruptcy. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said that the two firms need to cut costs dramatically to stay out of danger. “Unless they...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy