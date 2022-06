PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that George Steve Rugel, age 46, of Reading, PA, was sentenced to fourteen years in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Leeson, Jr., for possessing with intent to distribute the dangerous narcotic fentanyl. In addition to the fentanyl, other drugs including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as firearms were found inside the defendant’s Reading apartment which he used as a stash house for his drug distribution activities.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO