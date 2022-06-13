Monday on Lake Effect: youth incarceration & mental health, George Marshall Clark headstone, history of BBQ, father & son musicians

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings this week on the possible re-do of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. The reconstruction proposal continues to be a hot topic with critics who insist the DOT can get the job done by making repairs and adjustments to the existing six lanes of traffic and not narrowing lanes or road shoulders to add a driving lane each way. The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, made up of neighborhood, religious and environmental groups, also wants only a scaled-down re-do of the Stadium Interchange near American Family Field.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO