ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Monday on Lake Effect: youth incarceration & mental health, George Marshall Clark headstone, history of BBQ, father & son musicians

wuwm.com
 4 days ago

Today on Lake Effect, we'll explore how being incarcerated at a young age can impact mental health. We’ll visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only...

www.wuwm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
UNION GROVE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT to hold more meetings this week about East-West Freeway, as neighbors concerns remain

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings this week on the possible re-do of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. The reconstruction proposal continues to be a hot topic with critics who insist the DOT can get the job done by making repairs and adjustments to the existing six lanes of traffic and not narrowing lanes or road shoulders to add a driving lane each way. The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, made up of neighborhood, religious and environmental groups, also wants only a scaled-down re-do of the Stadium Interchange near American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy