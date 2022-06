Now in its third generation, the Porsche Cayenne is undoubtedly one of the most important models of the brand in its modern history. Originally launched 20 years ago, the luxury SUV had the mission to save the Stuttgart-based company from bankruptcy – and thankfully, it achieved its goal – after a difficult first half of the 1990s. But before the Cayenne hit the market, the automaker had five different vehicle concepts on the table for what is now known as the “third Porsche.” In the end, only a luxury minivan and a premium SUV were seriously considered.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO