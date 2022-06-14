Three fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Nawiliwili coast

It takes some effort to reach the stunning Nā Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Located on the island's northwest side and stretching about 16 miles, Nā Pali isn't accessible by car. You have to hike in, fly in by helicopter, or come at it from the sea by boat. In the summer, when the waves are calm, you can explore the rugged coast by kayak, but you'll need a solid supply of muscle power for the sometimes-grueling paddle. If you seek a gentler approach—and if COVID restrictions allow—book a boat trip to explore the interiors of the sea caves that dot the shore. Today, we're looking down on the Bright Eye sea cave, one of several caves on the Nā Pali Coast that lost their ceilings to the pounding of the sea.

KAUAI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO