Lihue, HI

Three fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Nawiliwili coast

By Kathryn Doorey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNĀWILIWILI – Three fishermen were rescued Sunday morning after their boat sunk in the waters off Nāwiliwili. Lihue firefighters were called to assist the U.S. Coast Guard at Nāwiliwili Harbor around 9:30 a.m. on...

Bright Eye sea cave on the Nā Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii

It takes some effort to reach the stunning Nā Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Located on the island's northwest side and stretching about 16 miles, Nā Pali isn't accessible by car. You have to hike in, fly in by helicopter, or come at it from the sea by boat. In the summer, when the waves are calm, you can explore the rugged coast by kayak, but you'll need a solid supply of muscle power for the sometimes-grueling paddle. If you seek a gentler approach—and if COVID restrictions allow—book a boat trip to explore the interiors of the sea caves that dot the shore. Today, we're looking down on the Bright Eye sea cave, one of several caves on the Nā Pali Coast that lost their ceilings to the pounding of the sea.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs

HANAMAULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency raid at a Kauai home on Tuesday uncovered a pipe bomb, homemade fireworks, materials to build explosives and drugs, authorities said. Kauai police arrested 39-year-old Dain Kagawa on numerous offenses, including drug crimes and possession of explosives. The Lihue man has since been released pending...
HANAMAULU, HI
KPD, FBI find homemade explosives, meth during raid on Lihue home

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities arrested a Kauai man after police and the federal agents found illegal drugs and homemade explosives in his Lihue home. Search warrants were served at the 39-year-old suspect’s home and vehicle in the Hanamaulu area on Tuesday. Bomb squad technicians found five homemade pyrotechnic...
LIHUE, HI
Kauai fire chief leaving department for 'personal reasons'

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble is stepping down from his position for personal reasons. Goble has been the fire chief on Kauai for the past two years. His last day with the department will be on June 23. Specific details on why Goble is leaving have...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
CDC categorizes Hawaii County as a high-level community for COVID-19 risks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today moved Hawaii County from a yellow, medium-level community to an orange, high-level community for COVID-19 impacts. Hawaii County now joins Kauai, Honolulu, and Maui counties, which are also categorized as orange, high-risk COVID communities. All four major counties in the state...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Expect Delays As Lihue Airport Kauai Security Upgraded

Yesterday, TSA and the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced Monday that Lihue Airport on Kauai is receiving important upgrades that’ll directly impact visitors to Kauai. Read on for what that means regarding longer lines. The installation of four advanced, “computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners” within the security checkpoint at...
LIHUE, HI
Hawaii voter registration reaches record levels

It is shaping up to be a busy election season this summer. In addition to some crowded races, there are plenty of new candidates and competition to reach more voters. There seems to be a lot of interest in the upcoming elections, not just by those running for office but also by hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents. We have already reached an all time high of voter registrations and those numbers should go up even more.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

