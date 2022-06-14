Tango for everyone: Argentines bring the world of their native dance to Minnesotans

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

