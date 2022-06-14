ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tango for everyone: Argentines bring the world of their native dance to Minnesotans

By Vicki Adame
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the music begins, couples take to the dance floor. They move effortlessly. Their bodies so close not even a whisper-thin silk scarf could glide between them. High heels seem to barely touch the floor, making only the slightest of sounds. If you close your eyes, you can easily...

www.mprnews.org

mprnews.org

'Super Eid' celebration planned for early July at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time in four years and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands are expected to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. A group of 40 mosques and organizations from across the state will host the holiday on either July 9 or 10, depending on the lunar calendar. The date should be set by July 1 and attendees are asked to register for the free event.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Meet the team behind The Current's Carbon Sound

Is there a song that you just love? Do you have a favorite jam? Or are you a fan of a certain genre of music and will listen to anything that falls in line with it?. MPR News host Angela Davis introduced us to the team at The Current behind Carbon Sound, the new music stream available online and via mobile app dedicated to celebrating Black musical expression from hip-hop and R&B to Afrobeats, funk and electronica.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Northfield farm expands land access for immigrant, newly emerging farmers

On a windy day outside in rural Northfield, Minn., a group of farmers from Sharing Our Roots in T-shirts and jeans walk through the rows of a neatly plowed field. New growth pokes through the soil, while in the distance sheep and lambs are grazing in a pasture that’s been restored as a result of attempts to improve topsoil health.
NORTHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

'Excessive' hot front arrives Sunday. 100 degrees in the Twin Cities?

Here it comes, Minnesota. A hot front blows into Minnesota Sunday. Southerly winds Saturday will begin the atmospheric process of pumping steamy, super-heated air into Minnesota by Sunday. The loop at the top of this post shows the upper airflow and (temperature) anomalies compared to average around 18,000 feet above...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A guide to Juneteenth celebrations in the Twin Cities

Juneteenth marks the day when, a month after the American Civil War officially ended, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. It has since grown into a national celebration of emancipation and an annual homage to Black history, community and culture. Learn more about the 1865...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs

Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18–19, W. River Parkway, Mpls., stonearchbridgefestival.com.
WAYZATA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?. I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

THE STORY BEHIND A WINNIPEG COUPLE RIDING THE RED LAKE TRAIL TO ST. PAUL BY OXCART

A couple from Winnipeg is making an 800-kilometer trip that runs all the way from Winnipeg to St. Paul, Minnesota, but instead of taking a car or a plane, they’re taking an ox cart pulled by a shorthorn ox just like the pioneers did back in the 1860s. Terry and Patty Doerksen and the shorthorn ox, Zeke, are traveling the Metris trade route to the Mississippi River in St. Paul to see if the old trade routes give such an amazing and beautiful experience as history has told them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Weekend weather: Warm Saturday, hot on Sunday

Our Saturday weather will be summery, which is appropriate because we’re in meteorological summer (June through August). Our average June 18 Twin Cities high temp is 80 degrees. Metro area high temps are forecast to reach the lower 80s on Saturday. High temps Saturday afternoon will range from the lower 90s in portions of western Minnesota to mainly 70s in northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company

Desk attendants and caretakers working for the Twin Cities’ largest residential property management company announced their intent to unionize on Wednesday, joining the groundswell of labor organizing that’s rippling through the service sector. If successful, the union could include more than 250 First Service Residential employees stationed at dozens of developments across the Twin Cities […] The post Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gateway Park Opens In St. Paul, With Skate Park Inspired By Teenage Friends

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two teenagers saw their vision come to life after a pitch to St. Paul city leaders. Gateway Park opened Tuesday along the Mississippi River. It has walking paths and plenty of space for games and picnics. (credit: CBS) There is also a skate park inspired by two friends, Theo and Luke, who presented the idea to developers when they were frustrated there weren’t more places to enjoy their sport. The park is part of the Highland Bridge development, situated where the former Ford Motor Company Twin Cities Assembly Plant once stood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."

