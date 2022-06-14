South Carolina among top 20 most fun states for 2022, new ranking shows. Here’s why

There might not be a Disney World, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of fun to be had in South Carolina.

At least, that’s what a new ranking shows.

According to WalletHub , a personal finance website, South Carolina ranks 19th among the 20 most fun states for 2022.

To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for fun, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Here’s how fun things in South Carolina stacked up to help it garner that overall 19th ranking.

Fun in South Carolina (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg:):

18th - Restaurants per Capita





12th - Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita





25th - Amusement Parks per Capita





24th - Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita





26th - Fitness Centers per Capita





30th - Access to National Parks





17th - Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments





South Carolina having so many fun entertainment options should be good for residents and their wallets, given the current high gas prices and inflation, Ashley Schroeder , assistant professor in the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management at the University of Carolina, said in a press release paired with the new rankings.

She said that while fewer travelers are concerned about COVID-19 compared to the last two years, those concerns have shifted toward costs.

“The industry should expect travelers to be price-conscious because of rising prices,” Schroeder said. “History tells us that people will cope with rising gas prices by choosing destinations that are closer to home and decreasing the number of trips they will take this summer. This means, in general, states should expect an increase in visitation from drive markets.”

Here are the top 10 most fun states, according to the ranking.

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

Here are 10 least fun states, ranked from best to worst.