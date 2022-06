ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Fire District approved both of the proposed bylaw changes on the warrant at its special meeting on Wednesday. Article 1 moves the collection of fire protection and street lighting fees to Town Hall as a separate line item on town tax bills. The proposed changes resulted from a class-action lawsuit last year against the district. A Superior Court judge found that the district did not have the authority to charge for anything other than water, according to an 1873 act by the Legislature.

ADAMS, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO