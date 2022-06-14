22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on the ground near building 11 suffering from multiple gunshot wouds.

Police said 22-year-old Kyle Dear was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or reach out via the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

