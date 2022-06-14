ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXJ8e_0gA3fYkG00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on the ground near building 11 suffering from multiple gunshot wouds.

Police said 22-year-old Kyle Dear was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or reach out via the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 9

johnny miko
3d ago

I remember when PT was so extremely bad . Watched TNT and auto task force run in and out of there while they were actively shooting . Much has been cleaned up since then and that cowboy style shooting has ceased . Sad that a young man had to lose his life in PT no matter the circumstances or whatever the people below me are commenting which is purely speculation, honestly I pray for this young man’s family/parents. Heartbreaking 💔 . I pray 🙏 that peace comes to his family and that this time Bridgeport PD can solve this homicide .

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police: Naugatuck man hit infant in head for not drinking formula

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula. Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hamden man charged with illegal firearm possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven and Hamden police arrested a man for the criminal possession of a firearm on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mill Rock Road in regards to an ongoing criminal investigation. During the investigation, a man allegedly threw a loaded firearm out of a window, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Housing#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Two juveniles seriously injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles were seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a serious crash on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found that a pickup truck struck two juveniles on a scooter. The driver and car […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Deadly assault investigated by Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was found dead after what police believe was a deadly assault Wednesday afternoon behind a home on Martin Street. Brian Knighton, 54, who lived in the home, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He had been assaulted according to investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich man arrested after striking home, fleeing scene

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested after his car crashed into the front porch of a home in the city on Wednesday night and he fled from the scene, police said. The Norwich Police Department responded to calls of a car collision into a home on Boswell Avenue, and one witness said […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Two dead in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in what police said may have been a home invasion in East Hartford. According to police, the two men were shot in the area of 87 Graham St. early Thursday morning. A neighbor called 911 around midnight. “We heard three or...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Down Stairs

2022-06-16@12:00am– #Bridgeport News: First responders on scene in the 700 block of Brewster Street where a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs. She has a head injury. Unknown if the person responsible was apprehended. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol woman safely returns home after missing: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police announced that a woman who went missing under what they called “unusual” circumstances has been found. Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had been safely located and returned to home as of 3:30 a.m. Friday. On Thursday, she did not show up for work and her car and personal possessions […]
BRISTOL, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Old Greenwich Man Charged by GPD with Manslaughter in Drug Overdose Death

Greenwich Police have charged an Old Greenwich man with Manslaughter 2 and Sales of Narcotics in a case that involved a suspected drug overdose of an 18-year old. Police say that on October 27, 2021 they responded to a suspected rug overdose in which the victim died. Investigation determined that...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police. The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run on June 14. Police said around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street at Market Square. Officers located a motorcycle on the ground with the driver standing nearby. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Nygil Craig […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy