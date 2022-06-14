ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Child care providers concerned as state phases out COVID-19 testing support

wgbh.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care announced on Friday that it's phasing out a state-sponsored COVID-19 testing program that thousands of child care programs across the commonwealth have relied on over the last year. The announcement — which came two weeks after the state relaxed quarantine guidelines...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

State moves toward redeveloping Shattuck campus to provide supportive housing, addiction services

“The project will help meet housing and substance use treatment needs throughout the city and region.”. The Baker-Polito Administration this week took a step towards redeveloping the Shattuck Hospital campus to provide supportive housing and treatment for individuals in the region who are struggling with substance use disorders, chronic homelessness, or mental health issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Mass. House joins Senate in mental health push

A mental and behavioral health care access bill cleared the Massachusetts House on unanimous vote Thursday, and representatives will now have a little over six weeks to reconcile their plan with its Senate counterpart if they hope to get a final version to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk by the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Tewksbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Department Of Public Health To Relax Indoor Mask Guidance On July 1st

HYANNIS – The Department of Public Health recently released updated mask guidance for state residents, announcing that indoor masks will be optional for most individuals regardless of vaccination status effective on July 1, 2022. The Department cited Massachusetts’ status as a leader in vaccination rates among U.S. states and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Covid#Health And Human Services#Pcr#Legislature#Neighborhood Villages#Gbh News
CBS Boston

State sues North Shore nursing home for COVID violations

ROWLEY – The state is suing a North Shore nursing home over how it handled resident safety during the pandemic. The Attorney General's office has been investigating Sea View Retreat, Inc., in Rowley since June 2020. The civil lawsuit claims the facility and its owner didn't comply with state or federal laws, rules and regulations designed to protect long-term residents from COVID-19. The suit claims residents weren't isolated if they had symptoms or tested positive for the virus and that staff wasn't trained on how to properly use protective equipment. Because the safety rules weren't followed, the Attorney General's office said, any claims Sea View billed to MassHealth during the pandemic were improper and fraudulent. Last year, Sea View's owner Steve Comely said he's rather shut down the facility than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for nursing home employees. "I have a very limited staff left and about 25 percent have decided against the covid vaccine," he said. "But they have the right to decide what to put in their body and I have to back them up on that." At least one resident at Sea View died from COVID during the investigation. The facility has since closed. 
ROWLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

Mom Who Lost Son Vows To Overturn Illegal Immigrant License Law

An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Greater Boston tourism is looking up, but projections remain sluggish

Greater Boston tourism seems to be looking up lately — the U.S. Open in Brookline this week is giving a big boost to local hotels and restaurants, while Freedom Trail tours and duck boats are looking busy — but the American Hotel & Lodging Association's latest report projects a travel revenue loss this year for state hotels of more than 44% compared to 2019, a loss of almost $1 billion.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Seeing More Paxlovid Rebound in COVID Patients

Some people who take Paxlovid, an antiviral for COVID-19, see their symptoms rebound after briefly recovering, prompting concerns about taking the drug at all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued in an advisory about the phenomenon last month. Since then, doctors and infectious disease experts in Boston have been flooded with questions from their patients about the drug, which was approved for people who have mild or moderate COVID but are at high risk of a severe case.
BOSTON, MA
salemstate.edu

Amesbury Resident Addresses Salem State University Commencement

Dedicating her speech to her mom, Anngerline Burgos, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, addressed her fellow graduates at Salem State University’s School of Education ceremony on May 19. Burgos was receiving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the ceremony and had been selected to serve as student speaker. Upon graduating,...
AMESBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy