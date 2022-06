Thanks for the fun times, frozen pages and viruses. The dirty grandpa of browsers is laid to rest. RIP Internet Explorer. Birthed and brought into the world on August 15, 1995, the now 26-year-old Internet Explorer was laid to rest today, June 15, 2022; that truly auspicious day will go down in history. Ok, maybe not, but it should. The dirty old granddad of internet browsers has been collecting malware and viruses like a pirate for longer than many have been alive. My adult kids don't even remember Internet Explorer.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO