Shirley, NY

Police arrest Brooklyn man in fatal stabbing of grandfather inside Shirley home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police say a man has been arrested for stabbing his grandfather to death inside a Shirley home.

Police say John Pilgrim, 80, was at his home on Hounslow Road, when his grandson Christopher Clarke stabbed him to death at 7:45 p.m.

Clarke then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Pilgrim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives say Clarke was located and arrested at the LIRR station in Shirley at 9:41 p.m. Monday.

Police have charged Clarke, 34, of Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree. Clarke is in the hospital.

Clarke’s sister, Erica Quill, of Mastic Beach, spoke exclusively to News 12 and was shaken and upset. Quill says her brother has had mental health issues and that she's grateful he's in a safe place now.

Quill said her older brother had threatened to harm their grandfather before, but she was stunned by what happened.

