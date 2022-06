Samsung has just announced Samsung Wallet, the South Korean answer to the Apple Wallet, an app that stores everything you need from your digital keys to IDs and membership cards, and even crypto (the Apple Wallet doesn't support crypto, by the way). Well, technically Samsung Wallet is not a new app. It existed before (in 2013), but then it was replaced by Samsung Pay back in 2015. And now, the new Samsung Wallet app will integrate a lot of existing Samsung services in one app - what more could you ask for?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO