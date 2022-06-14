Police: 3 men wanted for stealing clothing from Melville store

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the males who stole merchandise from a Melville store this month.

According to police, three men stole Nike clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on June 8 at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Police say the clothing was valued at approximately $6,700.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.