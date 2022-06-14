ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Police: 3 men wanted for stealing clothing from Melville store

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the males who stole merchandise from a Melville store this month.

According to police, three men stole Nike clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on June 8 at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Police say the clothing was valued at approximately $6,700.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjpAu_0gA3dzSB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWLmP_0gA3dzSB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Man arrested for alleged string of robberies, including in Lynbrook

A Freeport man has been arrested in connection to three Nassau County robberies, including one that took place in Lynbrook. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Juan Hidalgo, 40, entered each business, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets from employees. No injuries were reported. Police...
LYNBROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melville, NY
Melville, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
fox5ny.com

Police: Killer of Long Island vape shop owner arrested

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Police this week arrested a suspect in the killing of the owner of a smoke and vape shop on Long Island more than a year ago. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives on Wednesday arrested Yoel Atzmon, 44, and charged him with second-degree murder. Atzmon is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clothing#Sporting Goods
syossetjerichotribune.com

Syosset Hit By String Of Burglaries

Mercy First closes residential program, Legislator Lafazan to hold community safety meeting. The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reported the details of the arrest of five juveniles for multiple burglaries that occurred on June 7 in Syosset. According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to several glass breaks at...
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Police Identify FedEx Driver Killed In Levittown Crash

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island. Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.
LEVITTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Police want help solving 2019 cold case shooting on L.I.

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island want help to solve a mysterious cold case.Three years ago this week, a beloved grandfather was found dead in the kitchen of his Dix Hills home.Armindo Reis, a 74-year-old widower who owned a contracting company, lived alone and was a fixture in the community.READ MORE: Man, 74, Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Inside Long Island HomeHis son found his father's body. Suffolk County detectives say he had been shot to death.The family is desperate for answers. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
DIX HILLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
longisland.com

Wanted for Dix Hills Murder

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who murdered a Dix Hills man two years ago. Armindo Reis was found shot to death in his home at 22 Penn Dr. on June...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man allegedly stole scratch-offs from his own job

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A Long Island gas station worker has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets from his own workplace, authorities said Thursday. Luis Mario Diaz Jr., 23, faces a grand larceny rap for allegedly swiping approximately $1,002 in scratch-offs from a Speedway on County Road 39 in Southampton, […]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Arrest made in killing of Lindenhurst smoke shop owner Kinshuk Patel

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A respected Long Island businessman who was living the American dream was brutally killed one year ago inside his shop.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, police have just made an arrest.A family mosaic is missing an essential part."So it's very hard. My whole family was dependent on him. Now we are broke totally," Ruchika Patel said of her late husband, devoted family man and hard-working businessman Kinshuk Patel.The 33-year-old also left behind his 18-month-old and 5-year-old sons.He was killed inside Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst last year. Police never gave up on the case, linking a homeless...
LINDENHURST, NY
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy