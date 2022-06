Multiple articles have appeared in the Trib regarding local school board actions that make teaching more stressful. It’s time for a reality check. The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports a steep drop in the number of teachers being certified. In 2010-11, the state certified 15,031 new teachers. By 2019-20, that number was 5,128. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that there are 567,000 fewer educators in U.S. public schools now than there were pre-pandemic. In short, it will be harder to staff classrooms.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO