Indiana's permitless carry law set to take effect July 1 is drawing concern from Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. During Wednesday's Mayor's Night Out event at Hammond Central High School, McDermott criticized the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb for largely ignoring the advice of the law enforcement on the issue of guns. But he also felt the nation's gun violence challenges are caused by a mix of factors — ranging from easy access to weapons and lack of support for those with mental illness to the breakdown of families and people not worshipping God.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO