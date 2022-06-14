Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study

June 17, 2022 – West Bend, WI – An Old Navy clothing store will be opening in West Bend, WI. A new project was posted at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022 regarding an existing 13,000-square-foot store front. Construction is expected to start July 25 on the former MC Sports, 1311 W. Paradise Drive, and be complete by October 1, 2022. See drawing below that shows Dunham’s on the far right (in former Boston Store location) and the grey 13,000 square feet for the incoming Old Navy.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO