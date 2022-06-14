ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study

By Judy Steffes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to...

REAL ESTATE | Construction underway as Old Navy and Dunham’s Sports to open Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI

June 17, 2022 – West Bend, WI – An Old Navy clothing store will be opening in West Bend, WI. A new project was posted at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022 regarding an existing 13,000-square-foot store front. Construction is expected to start July 25 on the former MC Sports, 1311 W. Paradise Drive, and be complete by October 1, 2022. See drawing below that shows Dunham’s on the far right (in former Boston Store location) and the grey 13,000 square feet for the incoming Old Navy.
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Can you identify this new store buildout in Washington County, WI?

June 16, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Can you identify this new buildout in Washington County, WI? The big reveal comes at the 15-second mark. Can you get it before that?. And the answer is Boston Store in the West Bend Corporate Center, located west of Highway 45 and to the south of Paradise Drive. Scroll down to see what new store is opening this summer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Bilda’s Big Red Fire Truck is ready for the season

Hubertus, Wi – There she is, Bilda’s Big Red Fire Truck, and she is ready to serve ice cold beer and hot, fresh BBQ and top it off with great Bands Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Come out and enjoy Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 State Road 167, Hubertus.
HUBERTUS, WI
Followup after fire and flood at Mike’s Automotive in Kewaskum, WI

June 16, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – It’s been a heck of a week for the team at Mike’s Automotive Service on Fond du Lac Avenue in Kewaskum. There was a fire in the shop on Tuesday, June 14 and then Wednesday evening Mother Nature decided a downpour would help the farmers, but it also flooded the little family-owned shop.
KEWASKUM, WI
Scattered power outages in Washington County, WI

June 15, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A storm system moved across Washington County, WI on Wednesday evening and brought with it heavy rain, strong winds and a bit of lightning. Emily Gross submitted the photo below. She was between Hartford and Iron Ridge. Neighbors are chiming...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
HARTFORD, WI
Obituary | Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson, WI

June 17, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson, WI passed away on June 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 23, 1948 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. to Harvey A. and Lois G. (nee Johnson) Gauger. His family moved to the West Bend area in 1966. Tom graduated from West Bend High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was proud to serve his country for 20 years. On June 28, 1975, Tom married Jeanne Schmidt at Holy Angeles Catholic Church. They had 2 wonderful children Bill and Christina.
WEST BEND, WI
Lightning strike possible cause of house fire in Town of Polk | By Sgt. Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk. The caller on scene reported she believed there was a fire in the ceiling of the residence and smoke was visible in the home.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
7 fire departments respond to house fire in Town of Wayne | By Sgt Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Wayne, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 5400 block of Hideaway Circle in the Town of Wayne. The initial caller on scene reported there was a fire in the attached garage of the residence and active flames were observed coming from the roof.
Tornado watch issued for Washington County, WI until 10 p.m.

June 15, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Washington County and neighboring communities including Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, and Waukesha Counties until 10 p.m. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon-evening with all...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

