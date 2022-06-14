Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study

June 17, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Thomas Harvey Gauger, 73, of Jackson, WI passed away on June 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 23, 1948 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. to Harvey A. and Lois G. (nee Johnson) Gauger. His family moved to the West Bend area in 1966. Tom graduated from West Bend High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was proud to serve his country for 20 years. On June 28, 1975, Tom married Jeanne Schmidt at Holy Angeles Catholic Church. They had 2 wonderful children Bill and Christina.
