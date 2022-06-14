ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Our Views: One of our heroes comes home

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a two-week gap between Memorial Day, when we honor the fallen defenders of our democracy, and Flag Day, when we celebrate the banner under which they fought. Usually, Flag Day is a chance to show the colors and, for the myriad families and businesses flying...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

KTAL

Centenarian, half of ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple’ dies

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – One member of ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple’ has passed away at the age of 100. Marjorie “Patsy” Rita Naquin Richardson died on Monday, June 13. Patsy and Gail Richardson were married for 81 years. According to the obituary, “Patsy” Richardson...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Human Condition: My dad the candle-maker and his French Quarter shop

When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel. On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!
METAIRIE, LA
West Side Journal

Summer Day Trippin': Louisiana River Adventures

Weather is heating up fast. Cooling off in a natural environment is a draw for many locals. The Louisiana River Adventures company offers tube, kayak and canoe rentals starting at 9 a.m. seven days a week. They rent equipment until 4 p.m. daily, but this last float is dependent on the length of the desired route. Get the family or a few friends together to make a memory.
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

$50,000 Reward: FBI New Orleans needs info on homicide of 17YO

HOSUTON (CW39) The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 for information related to the death of a 17-year-old out of New Orleans. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.
SHREVEPORT, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges in Federal Court

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush. The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
HipHopDX.com

JayDaYoungan Learns Fate In Federal Gun Case

Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan has been released from jail after serving around seven months on firearm charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. The 24-year-old rapper — real name Javorius Scott — was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance on Thursday (June 16), along with one year of supervised release, a $5,500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. JayDaYoungan pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony.
BOGALUSA, LA
kalb.com

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA

