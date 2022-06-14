Our Views: One of our heroes comes home

There is a two-week gap between Memorial Day, when we honor the fallen defenders of our democracy, and Flag Day, when we celebrate the banner under which they fought. Usually, Flag Day is a chance to show the colors and, for the myriad families and businesses flying...
Gov. John Bel Edwards made Juneteenth an official state holiday last year, but this is the first time the Friday before June 19 is being treated as a full-fledged holiday in Louisiana. State offices will be closed today, and state employees are scheduled to be off. “Juneteenth honors the day...
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – One member of ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple’ has passed away at the age of 100. Marjorie “Patsy” Rita Naquin Richardson died on Monday, June 13. Patsy and Gail Richardson were married for 81 years. According to the obituary, “Patsy” Richardson...
When my dad, Rene Carrouche, was 52, he sold his business (Kenner Auto Supply) and retired, which gave him and my mom, Camille, more time to travel. On a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, they visited a candle shop where they dipped the white candle forms into colored vats of wax right before your eyes and that got them hooked on candle-making. Returning home to Metairie, my dad started a correspondence class on candle-making (there was no internet). He began working on a formula to make a wax candle that would only melt when the wick was lit. Two- and three-part molds were handcrafted just for our shop. Dad perfected the formula and was able to guarantee customers their money back if the candle lost its shape in the heat. Candles were shipped all over the United States and traveled across the country in trunks of cars, and no replacements were ever needed!
If you love history and adventure, than I've got great news for you! I just learned that the longest bayou in the whole world stretches between northeast Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas. It's called Bayou Bartholomew, and contained in its approximately 364 miles is a natural wonder that's older than the Louisiana Purchase!
Weather is heating up fast. Cooling off in a natural environment is a draw for many locals. The Louisiana River Adventures company offers tube, kayak and canoe rentals starting at 9 a.m. seven days a week. They rent equipment until 4 p.m. daily, but this last float is dependent on the length of the desired route. Get the family or a few friends together to make a memory.
Nearly three years after the death of Ernest Gaines, his wife, Dianne Gaines, says she wants to ensure that a vital part of his legacy remains intact. For her, nothing represents his legacy better than his home. As she considers a move to New Orleans – closer to her family...
No one outside of active military duty should be allowed to own or purchase any semi-automatic weapon. We have let children down every chance we get in this pathetic backward state of Louisiana. The country will have to have more mass shootings to wake up and do the right thing....
HOSUTON (CW39) The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 for information related to the death of a 17-year-old out of New Orleans. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.
It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
Yes, you can buy a legit castle right here in Louisiana and we have pictures!. The Irish Bayou Castle is located just outside of New Orleans on HWY 11 and can be seen for miles from I-10. It's being offered for sale by Matthew Grass of The Agency of M. Grass Group, LLC for $500,000.
A longshot push to add a second majority-Black district to Louisiana's congressional map failed in Senate and House committees Friday. The Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to shelve one such plan — Senate Bill 1 — by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge. A...
Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
An architecture firm with offices in Hammond and New Orleans has opened a Lafayette location. Holly & Smith Architects opened in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St., Suite 208. The move is a chance for founders Jeff Smith and Michael Holly, graduates of then-University of Southwestern Louisiana,...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush. The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.
Louisiana is the third deadliest state in the country when it comes to distracted driving, according to a report released Monday. The study, produced by Zutobi, an online driver education resource platform, relied on the latest data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March. The report ranked...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan has been released from jail after serving around seven months on firearm charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. The 24-year-old rapper — real name Javorius Scott — was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance on Thursday (June 16), along with one year of supervised release, a $5,500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. JayDaYoungan pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony.
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning of possible fish kills statewide. According to agents, central and southern regions of Louisiana are reporting a rash of fish kills caused by heat and storms. The combination of these conditions are causing hypoxia, or the depletion...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
School is out, sno-ball stands are open, temperatures are soaring; summer has officially begun in Louisiana. As temperatures become unusually high, going outside without a place to cool off can feel less than optimal. To help beat the heat, we rounded up a few water parks, splash pads and public...
