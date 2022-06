A person was hit by a truck and killed at Boston's container ship terminal Wednesday, officials said. The victim, a 41-year-old Billerica man, was struck by the truck at Conley Container Terminal in the Boston Seaport about 11:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. Police initially said they worked at the facility, but Massport later clarified that the victim was a truck driver, not an employee of the terminal.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO