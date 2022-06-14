Here are the key primary election results from Maine

Panel discussion with Holly Wade, NFIB Indiana Director; Neil Samahon, President and CEO Opportunity Enterprises representing NWI small business and Barbara Quandt, NFIB Regional Director covering nine states including Indiana. Each year, NFIB hosts an advocacy event for small business owners: the Washington, D.C. Fly-In. The impact of your personal advocacy during our Fly-In is significant and has resulted in key pro-small business policy victories. As we return to our in-person annual Fly-In, your personal story about your small business needs to be heard by key Members of Congress. Now more than ever, together, we can make a huge impact and carry the Voice of Small Business in Washington, D.C.

