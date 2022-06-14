ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor makes endorsement in District 5 runoff

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
dexter fisher

There is another endorsement in the runoff for the District 5 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission: Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, who won a second term in the May 24 election, is backing Dexter Fisher in next Tuesday’s election. Fisher the top vote-getter in last month’s balloting, faces runner-up Matt Pulver. Pulver has the backing of Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Mariah Parker, Jesse Houle, Russell Edwards, and Carol Myers.

The winner replaces Tim Denson, who moves from the Athens-Clarke County Commission to the Clarke County Board of Education.

From Mayor Kelly Girtz…

I have had the pleasure of working alongside Dexter Fisher for more than a decade, through his tenure at the University of Georgia and the Clarke County School District. He is a strong advocate for youth needs, for an Athens that supports all residents, and is open to the innovation that has made us a model for cities across the state. We have worked alongside each other as supporters of the same community-minded candidates from the County Commission to the U.S. Senate, and I am confident that he will continue his advocacy for a fair, just, and loving Athens in his life as an elected policymaker. While every candidate for the District 5 Commission race brought their own strengths to the race, I believe that Dexter Fisher will be the candidate with the skills to best bolster our shared work in Athens-Clarke County in the years to come. Please support him in the runoff on June 21!

©2022 Cox Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
