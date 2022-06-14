ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, IN

Rolling Blackouts Possible in UDWI Area

wuzr.com
 3 days ago

With temperatures projected in the upper 90’s starting, energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. Bloomfield based UDWI REMC is...

www.wuzr.com

WTWO/WAWV

Experts warn of power blackouts. Here’s tips to avoid it:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Experts warn of potential energy blackouts as temperatures outside continue to rise. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator controls the electrical grid in the Midwest, and it issued a capacity alert warning that could shorten available energy during peak times. Utilities District of Western Indiana CEO Doug Childs said that those […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

REMC Shares Details on Possible Rolling Blackouts

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator issued a warning informing all electric companies of the possibility of rolling blackouts in the region this summer. The rolling blackouts are a result of a shortage of energy capacity during peak usage times. Daviess-Martin County REMC is sharing some information about rolling blackouts and how they could affect you this summer.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
Bloomfield, IN
wuzr.com

VFD, VTFD, Bicknell, Washington Units Battling Fire at Tenth and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
BICKNELL, IN
wuzr.com

Knox County Back in Yellow with Another Covid Strain Hitting Area

(Knox– back in yellow)(Thursday 6/16/22 … tlz 6a) A recent resurgence of Covid-19 across the area has put Knox County back in yellow status. Yellow is the second of the four Covid-19 statuses on the state’s Covid color list. Blue is the lowest, followed by yellow, orange, and red.
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Udwi Remc
wuzr.com

Repairs Continue for Part of Main Street in Vincennes

Repairs are now well underway for improvements to a large part of Main Street in Vincennes. The work affects Main from the Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Before the actual work began, crews were laboring on some utility changes — including movement of a water main. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie claims that move improves the area around that part of Main Street. Overall, Bouchie expects the finished product to be a dramatic improvement for that part of Main Street.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Gas Prices Falling… A Little…

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday fell a penny from Wednesday to $5.19 a gallon. That’s three-cents lower than Monday and 18-cents higher than Thursday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices vary from around 5-10 a gallon to around the state average at 5-19.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Daviess County Road Closure on Monday

Daviess County Road 650 East will be completely closed starting Monday. The closure will be from Old US Highway 50 to County Road 175 South. The road will be closed all through next week for a box culvert replacement. No through traffic will be allowed during the closure. Drivers are reminded to find an alternate route in that area next week.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

GSH Partnering for Tele-Health Monitoring System

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is partnering with BlueStar TeleHealth to provide remote patient monitoring. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team. Covid-19 has led to RPM becoming more popular for patients and providers. Good Samaritan says it decided to better...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Cypress Point Groundbreaking Happens in Washington

Ground has been broken on Daviess County’s new $14.5 million Cypress Point Housing Development. The two-phase project will open 143 new market-rate apartment units and amenities to the east side of Washington. Phil Reinbrecht, president of Simplified Developments, says it will include six apartment buildings with 24 units per...
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Clean-up Work on Phase One Main Street Planned

Even as work starts on Main Street Phases Two and Three, a part of Phase One will need to be re-done. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission the City has to start over on first phase stream mitigation. Sprague says the original stream mitigation attempt...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Clock Ticking On GSH Assumption of Knox County Ambulance Service

The clock is ticking on Good Samaritan’s takeover of the county’s ambulance service. The County’s contract with Knox County EMS ends at the end of the month, with the contract with GSH starting two weeks from today. Hospital officials have spent the last several weeks assembling a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Daviess County Fair Set for Next Week in Elnora

The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
in.gov

Goat Farm Plans Move Forward; Accessible Curb Ramps Improve Bloomington for all Residents; and Crosswalk Improvements Increase Safety

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

City of Vincennes Awards Bid for Sidewalk Contract

The Vincennes Board of Works approved the bid of Myers Consulting for a 50-50 sidewalk repair program. The program allows Vincennes homeowners to request sidewalk repairs in front their homes on a 50-50 matching basis. The homeowner would pay half of the bill, while the City would pay the other half.

