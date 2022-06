We love it when the legends come to see us here in Albany and the Capital Region. But sometimes depending on the year and touring schedules some years we just ahve to miss out on seeing our favorite Country stars in person. So while Garth Brooks, Shanie Twain, and Keith Urban do their thing all across the Country we have the next best thing coming to the Capital Region!

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO