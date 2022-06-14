ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fired Fox News politics editor: Trump's ire at election night call led to 'panic'

By David Folkenflik
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

In an interview with NPR, former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt says that network should have been proud of being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona.

