ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Everything that happened at the Carolina Country Music Festival

By Megan Wallace
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sm3kx_0gA3Yxn600

On Sunday, the sold-out Carolina Country Music Festival came to a close. Thunderstorms caused a delay in the festivities but even the rain and thunder weren’t enough to scare fans away on the last day.

In a Facebook post, CCMF organizers told those in attendance to seek shelter after lightning was spotted closes to the venue. However, everyone was allowed to return about an hour afterward and the festival closed out with Jason Aldean and Gabby Barrett performing.

Since returning from the pandemic in 2021, this festival has seen larger crowds than ever.

According to the CCMF website, 2021 brought 35,000 people to the sold-out festival, previously there were four stages and a fifth stage was added last year to accommodate the large numbers of concert-goers. While before COVID-19, there were only about on average 25,000-30,000 people. The total number of attendees for this year has not been announced by the festival yet.

This annual festival was founded in 2015 and is not just a fun event, but one that brings in lots of revenue for Myrtle Beach. In 2019, the concert made between $15 and $20 million, Myrtle Beach officials said.

Next year, the festival will be held June 8-11 in the same location. The 2023 lineup is still to be determined.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Charlotte

Beach getaway: 25 things to eat and do around Ocean Isle Beach and the southern N.C. coast

One morning last summer, I went out on a run along the beach of Ocean Isle at sunrise, curled around toward the Intracoastal Waterway, and found myself alone. For a person whose two main jobs are being the parent of a toddler and working on the internet, the rare moment of silence, here in the […] The post Beach getaway: 25 things to eat and do around Ocean Isle Beach and the southern N.C. coast appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Monteith Construction Expands Footprint in Horry County, South Carolina, Opens New Myrtle Beach Office as Local Operations and Opportunity Grow

WILMINGTON, NC : Monteith Construction Corp., a North and South Carolina-based commercial general contractor, today announced the opening of a new Myrtle Beach office—a reflection of the company’s continued investment in the Grand Strand region and its intent to grow operations as a trusted, local contractor. “We’ve been...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
fanrecap.com

Aloha Island Experience draws a crowd for a reason

When Aloha Island Experience director Mary Burns told me to make sure my family arrived early for the Tuesday night show on Surfside Beach, I knew she was being serious. However, I didn’t expect 25 people to already be there for a 7 p.m. show when I brought 10 chairs for my family at 5.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Covid#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Ccmf
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: What’s cooking at Victoria’s?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are a lot of famous breakfast spots along the Grand Strand, but there are also a few gems that can easily be missed. For this Beach Bites we will be very close close to the coast, just a bit off the beaten path. Victoria’s Country Cookin’ has been a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The fourth day of Carolina Country Music Fest was put on pause due to showers and storms passing through the area. The event announced a weather delay at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday after lightning was spotted within six miles of the festival site. Attendees were also asked to evacuate the property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

SC breweries fear losing customers to stores with law change limiting 'to go' beer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The next time customers head to a brewery in South Carolina, they won't be allowed to purchase as much beer "to go" after a law changed. For the past two years, South Carolina breweries were allowed to sell up to 576 ounces of beer to go, but the pandemic-era law expired at the end of May, and now breweries can only sell up to 288 ounces.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 18. This year’s event begins with a Unity Parade/Walk. Participants will meet between the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street, and the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street 8:30 a.m., for line up.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
155
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy