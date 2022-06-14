Everything that happened at the Carolina Country Music Festival

On Sunday, the sold-out Carolina Country Music Festival came to a close. Thunderstorms caused a delay in the festivities but even the rain and thunder weren’t enough to scare fans away on the last day.

In a Facebook post, CCMF organizers told those in attendance to seek shelter after lightning was spotted closes to the venue. However, everyone was allowed to return about an hour afterward and the festival closed out with Jason Aldean and Gabby Barrett performing.

Since returning from the pandemic in 2021, this festival has seen larger crowds than ever.

According to the CCMF website, 2021 brought 35,000 people to the sold-out festival, previously there were four stages and a fifth stage was added last year to accommodate the large numbers of concert-goers. While before COVID-19, there were only about on average 25,000-30,000 people. The total number of attendees for this year has not been announced by the festival yet.

This annual festival was founded in 2015 and is not just a fun event, but one that brings in lots of revenue for Myrtle Beach. In 2019, the concert made between $15 and $20 million, Myrtle Beach officials said.

Next year, the festival will be held June 8-11 in the same location. The 2023 lineup is still to be determined.