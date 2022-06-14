1 injured in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to officials, Brandon White, 38, is wanted for aggravated robbery. White is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. White is 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. According to police, White...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are on scene of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Eden Park Drive, Thursday afternoon. Police reported the incident at 4:18 p.m. and the crash is expected to cause delays. There is no information about the extent of the injuries at this time.
CINCINNATI — The emergency demolition of the former Davis Furniture building has closed a portion of a street in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police. Main Street is closed between East Central Parkway and 12th Street while workers tear down the structure. The demolition comes after the vacant building started...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in assaulting a cashier at a BP gas station in South Fairmount. Officers say the assault happened Monday around 7:45 a.m. after the suspect got into an argument with the cashier. The suspect hit the cashier through the service...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Judge denied a request to lower the bond of the man accused of murdering a woman and throwing her young son into the Ohio River. On Friday, Judge Megan Shanahan then ruled in favor of the prosecution's request to hold Desean Brown without bond until his trial in October.
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Cincinnati's University Heights neighborhood, police confirmed. The remains were discovered around 11 a.m. along the 2000 block of West McMicken Avenue. Police said the area they were found in looks like it was once...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are hurt including a child in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms they are responding to the 3700 block of Dina Avenue. The shooting was reported at 3:09...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. The woman is seen in the video firing off shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show. It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department have identified the man accused of assaulting a streetcar operator. According to police, on Thursday, the suspect waited for a streetcar operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility located at 1900-block Race Street in OTR. When the victim exited the building, the suspect,...
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police. Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were hurt in a fire in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called to a mattress store on West McMicken Avenue near Hallmar at about 9:15 a.m. One man suffered third-degree burns in the fire. A second man received minor burns and was...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate missing 17-year-old twin girls last seen in May. Amity Forgy and her twin sister Berlyn Forgy were last seen May 5 at their residence in Clinton Township near Morse Road. Authorities believe the girls may now be in the Dayton area. Amity […]
CINCINNATI — Fire crews battled a structure fire on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle earlier Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle at approximately 5:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but stated that extensive work is still needed. One firefighter...
