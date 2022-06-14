ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

1 injured in West End shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in...

Fox 19

Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Over-the-Rhine faces street closure for emergency demolition of a building

CINCINNATI — The emergency demolition of the former Davis Furniture building has closed a portion of a street in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police. Main Street is closed between East Central Parkway and 12th Street while workers tear down the structure. The demolition comes after the vacant building started...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate discovery of human bones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after bones were found in the CUF neighborhood. Police and the coroner were called to wooded area on West McMicken Avenue near Riddle Road Thursday morning. Investigators aren't saying anything about the possible age or gender of the remains. They do say it...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 2 hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are hurt including a child in a shooting in Cheviot early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms they are responding to the 3700 block of Dina Avenue. The shooting was reported at 3:09...
CHEVIOT, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. The woman is seen in the video firing off shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire crews knock down 2-alarm fire in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze early Thursday evening in Avondale. The two-alarm fire was in a three-story single-family home in the 700 block of North Fred Shuttleworth Circle. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Heavy smoke was visible as of 5:30 p.m. All...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in NKY crash, police say

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police. Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
ELSMERE, KY
WKRC

2 injured in store fire in CUF neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were hurt in a fire in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called to a mattress store on West McMicken Avenue near Hallmar at about 9:15 a.m. One man suffered third-degree burns in the fire. A second man received minor burns and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Twin girls reported missing, may be in Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate missing 17-year-old twin girls last seen in May. Amity Forgy and her twin sister Berlyn Forgy were last seen May 5 at their residence in Clinton Township near Morse Road. Authorities believe the girls may now be in the Dayton area. Amity […]
DAYTON, OH

