On Tuesday morning, June 14th the Little Falls Middle School held its twenty-third Breakfast of Champions at the Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro. The Breakfast of Champions honors the students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades who were on the Merit, Honor, and Scholar Rolls for the first, second, and third marking periods for the 2021-22 school year. According to the school district, a student must maintain an 85.45 average or above to qualify for Breakfast of Champions.

