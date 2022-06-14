ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple Execs Use a Simple Presentation Hack to Amplify Key Messages

By Carmine Gallo
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple knows how to launch a product to generate maximum exposure and enthusiasm. And beautifully designed presentations play a crucial role. Since the days when Steve Jobs gave his inspiring keynotes, Apple executives, marketers, and designers have relied on many of the same presentation techniques to introduce new products and...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple will now let you delete and edit iPhone messages

Apple will now let people delete and edit messages after they have been sent.The feature comes in a new update, iOS 16, which was revealed at Apple’s WWDC event this week and will be released fully later this year.When that update arrives, users will be able to delete an iMessage once it has been sent. Users will then not be able to see the message – though they will be able to see that one had been deleted.Likewise, users will be able to edit messages, so that they can for example fix typos. Again, people will see that a message...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Is Apple's Passkey the Death of the Password? Not Quite, But It Will Make Hackers Work Harder

Your workers have long struggled with password management, making them a target for bad actors. But Apple's offering a new solution that could help with those pesky passwords--and strengthen your business's overall cybersecurity posture. Unveiled at Apple's June developer conference, Apple's new passkey relies on biometric identification systems (think Touch...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Why You Want to Cultivate a Team of Professional Troublemakers at Work

Whenever a company experiences a moment of major public backlash, Luvvie Ajayi Jones always asks the same question: "Who was in that meeting who did not say something?" The founder and CEO of Chicago-based content strategy company Awe Luv Media, Ajayi Jones says that whether it's a marketing campaign that missed that mark or a failed product launch, chances are that a few people around a conference table (or on a Zoom call) thought it was a bad idea but didn't raise their concerns with the rest of the team. Why? According to Ajayi Jones, who has lectured on company culture at Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Nike, most corporate missteps can be traced to one thing: fear in the ranks. Employees are often afraid to have honest, difficult conversations with their colleagues or managers because their first instinct is to think: "What happens if somebody doesn't like what I just said?"
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Portable Computer#The Macbook Air#World
Inc.com

How a Brilliant Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Solution Can Cut Your Company's Costs by 20 Percent

Follow these tips for combating inflation without increasing your prices--no A.I. required. U.S. inflation has hit a 40-year high, leaving businesses scrambling for ways to combat diminishing profit margins. Some have been quick to pass the buck onto consumers by increasing prices, or by reducing the size of products (a practice known as "shrinkflation"). But for many, offloading increasing costs by these methods is a surefire way to drive away business. As scrappy businesses seek to defy inflation, artificial intelligence has the answer: efficiency.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

3 Tips for Bringing an Invention to Market--and Protecting It With a Patent Strategy

Sleepme's founders spent years on a high-tech way to keep you cool when you sleep. The other problem they needed to solve: protecting the product they developed. When Tara and Todd Youngblood decided to tackle the problem of poor sleep, the co-founders and married couple started with the basics. What makes for good sleep? While a lot of factors come into play, they found a lower body temperature is critical--it helps you fall asleep faster, get higher quality sleep, and wake up less frequently throughout the night.
APPLE
Inc.com

3 Lessons For Leaders From Stitch Fix's Strategic Fix

Identify the right problem, investigate what's causing the problem, and invent a growth solution. Plenty of companies that enjoyed a demand boom during the pandemic have abruptly shifted into reverse. Products and services that people needed when they were couped up at home are no longer in as much demand.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Biden Takes on Inflation, Supply Chain Delays With New Shipping Law

President Joe Biden is working to get your shipping costs down. Biden on Thursday signed the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which supporters believe will make ocean transported goods less expensive by addressing anticompetitive behavior among ocean carriers. The law also aims to alleviate supply chain backlogs and high inflation.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

This Simple iPhone Hack Will Help You Be Less Distracted, Less Anxious, and More Productive

The iPhone is a funny thing. On the one hand, it might be the single most useful device ever invented, at least in terms of staying connected and being productive. On the other hand, it's also the single greatest distraction in the history of people trying to stay focused on one thing while being seduced by all of the things you can do on a computer you carry in your pocket.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

The Productivity Hack That Makes Impossible Foods Possible

Welcome to the Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you stories of the entrepreneurs building the future. Listen to the tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the people and companies at the forefront of technology. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On the latest episode:
ECONOMY
Android Police

How to use Google Keep

Google Keep is a straightforward note-taking app from Google that incorporates plenty of useful features to manage your notes. It's available on the Google Play Store, App Store, and works on most web browsers. If you use a new Android device, like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Keep app is probably preinstalled on your phone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

What the SaaS Collapse Means for Every Leader

It's a challenging time in the world--and in the world of SaaS. Right now, 2022, the Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is down nearly 40 percent from its peak. Since SaaS companies grew a lot during that time frame, this means multiples are down even more. While...
MARKETS
The New York Times

Sandberg Steps Down From Meta

Sheryl Sandberg testifies at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times) Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta and the longtime second in command to its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said Wednesday that she was stepping down after 14 years, as the company continues facing questions about its social media platform and as it navigates a transition to the so-called metaverse.
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Apps Not Downloading on Android?

Google Play Store is an authentic store for downloading apps and games on Android. Despite being the biggest platform for the apps and other content, it has a fair share of bugs and glitches. When downloading an app, it sometimes stops downloading in the middle or shows a failed download....
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Zuckerberg and Meta Suffer Another Setback

Development of a smartwatch that was going to feature dual cameras was stopped by Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, the parent company of Facebook, a source told Bloomberg. The social media company is working on the development of other devices that will be worn on the...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Two Brothers Built Mr. Tortilla Into the No. 1 U.S. Tortilla Brand on Amazon

Breaking into big box stores is never easy, but trying to do it during the pandemic has been borderline impossible. And yet that's how Mr. Tortilla's growth story began. After prior unsuccessful attempts to place their low-carb tortillas in supermarkets, Mr. Tortilla's founders (and also brothers) Anthony and Ronald Alcazar thought the shortage of products during the pandemic would be the in they needed. Rather than hopefully pitching retailers and landing on the barren store shelves, however, Anthony said they were met with skepticism and hand-wringing. Buyers just wouldn't bite.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy