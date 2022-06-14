Apple Execs Use a Simple Presentation Hack to Amplify Key Messages

Whenever a company experiences a moment of major public backlash, Luvvie Ajayi Jones always asks the same question: "Who was in that meeting who did not say something?" The founder and CEO of Chicago-based content strategy company Awe Luv Media, Ajayi Jones says that whether it's a marketing campaign that missed that mark or a failed product launch, chances are that a few people around a conference table (or on a Zoom call) thought it was a bad idea but didn't raise their concerns with the rest of the team. Why? According to Ajayi Jones, who has lectured on company culture at Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Nike, most corporate missteps can be traced to one thing: fear in the ranks. Employees are often afraid to have honest, difficult conversations with their colleagues or managers because their first instinct is to think: "What happens if somebody doesn't like what I just said?"

