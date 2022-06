Apex Legends’ Awakening collection event is introducing some big changes for Lifeline and the loot pool. Developer Respawn detailed the numerous changes in a lengthy blog post today, several of which involved Lifeline. Her Combat Revive passive can now be canceled by the ally that’s being revived rather than Lifeline herself, enabling teammates to stop the rez if they feel they’re too vulnerable. Lifeline’s D.O.C. Heal Drone now has an infinite healing pool, meaning allies (and enemies) can get as much healing as they want while it lasts. The drone’s healing radius was also doubled, enabling players to get a heal from further away. D.O.C. still has a limited duration of 20 seconds.

