Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allegheny County.Officers and multiple SWAT teams responded Friday around 3 p.m. to Jane Street in Kennedy Township for a person barricaded inside a home. Police said a 58-year-old suspect shot his 78-year-old neighbor before barricading himself inside his home. Neighbors were told to go inside while swat attempted to get the man to surrender.He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found shot outside his home. The medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Dietrich and the suspect as Charles Collins. Police said the two were neighbors for years. It is not clear what lead up to the shooting. Police are investigating.

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO