ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man identified as shooter killed in West Virginia Interstate shooting that injured a deputy

The West Virginia State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police have identified the shooter of the I-79 shooting in Upshur County. 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania has been identified as the shooter. State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy said the man got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Woman picked up on warrants charged with felony for handing crack pipe over to deputy

A woman wanted on warrants issued in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties was arrested when New Kensington police spotted her inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Police also charged her with felony possession of contraband after they said she handed a crack pipe over to a deputy sheriff who came to transport her to the Westmoreland County jail, according to her arrest papers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Township#911
wtae.com

Police searching for wanted man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out in Beaver County plastics plant

TOWNSHIP OF HANOVER, Pa. — A fire broke out in a plastics plant in Hanover Township, Beaver County, on Thursday. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township. Firefighters said the fire started in a tank outside the building and began spreading inside. It’s...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allegheny County.Officers and multiple SWAT teams responded Friday around 3 p.m. to Jane Street in Kennedy Township for a person barricaded inside a home. Police said a 58-year-old suspect shot his 78-year-old neighbor before barricading himself inside his home. Neighbors were told to go inside while swat attempted to get the man to surrender.He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found shot outside his home. The medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Dietrich and the suspect as Charles Collins. Police said the two were neighbors for years. It is not clear what lead up to the shooting. Police are investigating. 
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

ATV crash injures one person in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in West Mifflin. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lebanon Road near Oriental Gardens Landscape Nursery. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed one ATV on a flatbed and another ATV driving near...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Two people in the hospital following North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in North Versailles on Tuesday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Naysmith Road. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 observed a motorcycle being towed away from the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 charged as 61 animals removed from Monessen home

Sixty-one animals were removed from a Monessen home earlier this month that city police and rescuers said was in deplorable condition. Three people were charged with animal cruelty and related offenses Wednesday while rescue groups work to rehabilitate the dogs, birds, chickens, cats, kittens and a rabbit. All of the animals were dehydrated and suffering from malnutrition, according to court papers.
MONESSEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy