ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Hot and humid again, storm threat as well

By Ricky Matthews
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

After a hot Monday, we’ll do it all again on Tuesday. At times, the heat index value will exceed 100 degrees, approaching 110 in spots especially inland.

Use caution once again on Tuesday. I’d recommend putting off exercise and any outside work if you can until later this evening. I know for many, they have to work outside -so if that’s the case take your frequent breaks and stay hydrated!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gFSc_0gA3U1h300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHYRQ_0gA3U1h300

The thing that may keep us from reaching the mid 90s in spots this afternoon is some scattered showers and storms that will develop. Showers and storms that do develop could pose a risk for strong damaging winds and some small hail today. There is also a small tornado risk. We will keep an eye on the storms this afternoon and keep you updated on air and online. Download our WAVY Weather app for updates throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4vfn_0gA3U1h300

Models do vary some on the timing. As of this time, the timeframe for these storms is late morning into the mid to late afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yG8XB_0gA3U1h300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDglL_0gA3U1h300

Hope you have a great day! Stay weather aware!
Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Humid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point Road shooting

Police have released photos of who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3b40CD7. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. Georgia fugitive crashed motorcycle during pursuit …. Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia …. 2 rescued deep in wooded marsh in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton business burglarized overnight

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on June 16, Hampton Police officers responded to an alarm activation at the Ace Hardware store located in the first block of Towne Centre Way. Officers arrived and located forced entry to a rear door to the business.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy