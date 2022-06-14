Globe creates holding company for ad, data units

Click here to read the full article. Tecovas has tapped Deckers alum David Lafitte as its new CEO, effective June 27.
As such, Paul Hedrick, who founded Tecovas in 2015 and has served as its CEO since then, will step into a full-time executive chairman role once Lafitte joins the team. According to the Austin-based western brand, Hedrick will remain actively involved in guiding Tecovas’ strategic direction and long-term vision.
“I’m incredibly excited to have David and our other new executives on board as we seek to expand our brand nationally over the coming years,” said Hedrick in a statement. “Tecovas has...
