Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road resurfacing schedule to chip seal nearly nine miles of roads on San Juan, Orcas, and Lopez Island. Chip sealing is a pavement treatment that extends the life of the road surface. Learn more by visiting the County Roads Program webpage at https://www.sanjuanco.com/309/County-Roads and see the schedule and map below for a complete list of projects.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO