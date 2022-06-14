West Newbury's senior center receives new name

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO