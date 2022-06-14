ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Newbury, MA

West Newbury's senior center receives new name

By Jennifer Solis Correspondent
 3 days ago

WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging voted to change the name of the West Newbury Senior Center earlier this month and the Select Board followed suit last week. The new moniker, SAGE Center, is an acronym for social, activities, growth and education. The center is on the ground floor of...

Christine Marshall
