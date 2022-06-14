Should North Carolina operate its Medicaid oral health program as fee-for-service or transition to managed care?

When two sheriff’s deputies showed up at the hospital room of John Noel’s husband, Chris, he thought he was being arrested. No one had told him they were coming. The deputies handcuffed Chris and escorted him to the back seat of a patrol car, according to Noel. Driving away from the hospital, Chris asked the officers if they were taking him to prison. They ignored his questions.

HOMELESS ・ 25 DAYS AGO