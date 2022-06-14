ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor signs legislation to address mental health workforce shortage

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two bills into law that are designed to address a lack of treatment options for Iowans seeking mental health care services. One bill sets up a loan repayment program for students who agree to work in an underserved are of Iowa after...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Governor signs unemployment, childcare bills

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law today (Thursday). One shortens the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16. It also requires the unemployed to take a lower-paying job more quickly. Reynolds argued that the safety net instituted during the pandemic was leading people to not take jobs, thereby worsening the workforce shortage.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

ACLU responds to abortion ruling

(Radio Iowa) – Representatives from the A-C-L-U of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today (Friday) in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. A-C-L-U of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent. “The Iowa Supreme Court did not get rid of all constitutional protection for abortion rights today,” she says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Governor signs ban on Covid-19 vaccination requirement for school attendance

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a law that prohibits state-licensed child care centers, K-through-12 schools and Iowa colleges and universities from having Covid-19 vaccination mandates for enrollment. Democrats in the legislature objected. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says there’s a movement to undermine vaccinations. “You’re listening to the extreme voices out there,” Bolkcom said. “We don’t need to make polio great again.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Governor signs bill to create new penalties for elder abuse, exploitation

(Radio Iowa) – Elder abuse will be defined as a crime in Iowa when a new law takes effect July 1st. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of Iowans who are 60 or older. “The safety and well being of older Iowans is so very important,” Reynolds said, “and this bill ensures that there will be consequences for those who target and harm them.” The bill establishes a new criminal charge of financial exploitation of an older individual.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Breaking News!: Iowa SUPCO overturns right to abortion decision

(Updated/Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling. But the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Consitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

DeJear says she’s looking for running mate who’s worked within government

(Radio Iowa) – Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday). “It is a critical decision because I’m of the mindset that we’ve got to operate as a team,” DeJear says, “and that person is going to be my teammate and Iowa’s teammate every step of the way.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa’s largest food pantry sees demand rocket 68% from last year’s high

(Radio Iowa) – After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45-percent increase in clients. “We started to feel it then, but then May was when we really felt a large impact,” Webb says. “There was about a 68% increase.”
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Regents propose tuition increase of more than four percent for state schools

(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents will meet Monday and consider an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities. The Regents will hold the first reading of a proposal to raise tuition by four-point-two-five percent for in-state undergraduates. That translates to an increase of 355 dollars at the University of Iowa, 354 at Iowa State University, and 331 dollars at the University of Northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Sales tax on airplane parts & labor eliminated

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a tax break for the aircraft industry. The state sales tax on parts for planes and on the labor to maintain and repair aircraft will no longer be charged after July 1st. During House debate in April, Representative Lee Hein, of Monticello, said none of the states that surround Iowa charge the sales tax on parts and labor for planes. “We have seen a lot of business go out of the state and this will help our local aircraft maintenance shops,” Hein says. Bill backers said those job opportunities will spur enrollment at community colleges in Council Bluffs, Ottumwa and Waterloo that offer aircraft maintenance courses, so students can get F-A-A certification. Community colleges in Sioux City and Cedar Rapids plan to start aircraft maintenance programs.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

IWD director says labor market has moved out of pandemic recovery

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month in May. The rate is now two-point-seven percent compared to three percent in April. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, says 50-thousand more people have jobs compared to one year ago. “Just in the past month, we’ve had over 10-thousand more I was returning to work, or finding work in May versus the number in April,” Townsend says. “We’re also seeing an increase in our labor force participation number, which is a really good indication, you know that people are coming back into the workforce.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

IEDA Board approves assistance for six companies, award for a service provider supporting entrepreneurs

June 17, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for six Iowa companies, which will assist in the creation of 640 jobs and result in nearly $265 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage and Red Oak. The board also approved a grant through the Entrepreneurial Investment Award program.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Iowans are honored in this year’s round of Character Counts awards on July 29th

(Altoona, Iowa; Radio Iowa) – An organization and a school in Atlantic are among the winners set to be recognized next month, in Ankeny. Individual Iowans and organizations that display the six pillars of good character are being honored at the annual Iowa Character Awards. Des Moines is the global headquarters for Character Counts. Hilary Ortman, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, says the goal is to develop ethical leaders throughout the world while strengthening lives and transforming communities. “We are really honored to annually recognize deserving recipients from across the state in a variety of categories,” Ortman says, “including youth and adults, citizen of character, educator of character, school, athletic team, business, organization, community, and really bring to the forefront the importance of good character and the impact it makes on Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Crypto company to pay State of Iowa $943,396

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s insurance commissioner says a cryptocurrency company will pay a 943-thousand dollar fine to the State of Iowa for selling unregistered securities and misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. BlockFi Lending has offered interest-bearing accounts to customers with cryptocurrency, promising to make variable interest payments each month. Two and a half years ago, BlockFi and its affiliates held about 267-thousand dollars worth of crypto from Iowans. By the end of 2021, that had ballooned to 14-point-six million. The company was accused of selling securities in Iowa without being registered as a broker-dealer or agent.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Replica of the Vietnam Memorial wall to make one Iowa stop in August

(Radio Iowa) – A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman. “It travels around the country to about 20 to 22 stops throughout the year,” Zimmerman says, “and it’s set up in various locations so that people that can’t make it to Washington D.C. can actually experience the wall, see the names, feel the closeness, and do it locally.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

ABI survey shows optimism despite economic woes

(Radio Iowa) – The latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry Quarterly Business Survey shows continued optimism among the 15-hundred organizations it represents. A-B-I President Mike Ralston says businesses are not wavering despite some tough economic conditions. “What we see from the respondents in the survey is the business people are still pretty confident in the state of the business cycle,” Ralston says. ” It’s been pretty constant that somewhere around half expect to hire. And that’s the same in this survey, it’s also been pretty constant that somewhere around half expect their sales to grow. That’s pretty constant.”
IOWA STATE

