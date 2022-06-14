ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin ISD chooses Dr. Anthony Mays as interim leader

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCinz_0gA3SJZI00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made history by picking the district’s first Black male interim superintendent Tuesday morning.

The board selected Dr. Anthony Mays , Chief Officer of Schools, with seven trustees voting yes. Trustees Arati Singh and Lynn Boswell abstained.

2021: Dr. Anthony Mays talks to KXAN about winter storm impact on learning

According to the district’s website, Mays currently oversees the associate superintendents of secondary schools and elementary schools, and the assistant superintendent for student support services.

Mays has more than 20 years of experience as an education professional as a teacher, principal and administrator, according to his district bio. He started his career with Pflugerville ISD as a special education teacher before working in Dallas and Fort Worth ISD.

May 18: Dr. Elizalde lone finalist for Dallas ISD top job

Mays will start July 1 once Dr. Stephanie Elizalde leaves to take the superintendent role at Dallas ISD. Elizalde spent two years with Austin ISD.

Elizalde was formally named the next Dallas ISD superintendent by the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 9.

According to Dallas ISD, the approval vote followed the 21-day state-mandated waiting period after Elizalde was named as the lone finalist in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Lake Travis ISD to get new schools, other improvements with $700 million bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD had a meeting Wednesday to discuss the $700 million bond package for three new schools and other improvements to the district’s facilities. This item was not voted on during the meeting, but a cost breakdown that included the new schools was presented: New High School – $236,430,617 New Elementary […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

17 Georgetown ISD teachers placed in externship summer program to expand knowledge

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Seventeen Georgetown ISD teachers are expanding their knowledge this summer through an externship program. The program is a collaboration between Rural Capital Area employers, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Georgetown ISD to provide middle and high school educators’ professional development opportunities to enrich the classroom to career connections made for students.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville education group protests district pilot program to have aide positions helm two campus libraries

A local education group is organizing against a late May decision from Pflugerville ISD administration to not fill two vacated librarian positions within two district campuses. In the wake of the decision, the Pflugerville Educators Association has been rallying support to retain full-time librarians at all district campuses through a...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

PR experts office advice for bolstering Austin’s reputation

AUSTIN (ABJ) — A few weeks ago, Austin fell from No. 5 to No. 13 on the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the country. Not too long ago, we were comfortably No. 1. It’s not like Austin became a worse place to live overnight. And Austin still ranked No. […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Pflugerville Isd#Nexstar Media Inc
The Daily South

Georgetown, Texas, Is the Fastest Growing City In the Country

All roads led to Georgetown, Texas, in 2021. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study, more people moved there than any other city in the entire country last year. From July 2020 to July 2021, Georgetown's population increased by 10.5%—a rate of growth which would reportedly double the city's population in less than seven years. Its 2021 population was estimated at 75,420.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway family lawyers up after Lake Travis ISD Police investigation

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.
LAKEWAY, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott, DPS, TxDMV announce nation’s first statewide Driving with Disability Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Driving with Disability (DWD) Program, which provides an opportunity for law enforcement personnel to interact more appropriately and successfully with Texans who may have a communication challenge. This first-in-the-nation program is a statewide collaborative effort between the Governor’s Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Austin Chronicle

Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
AUSTIN, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

Ms. Erin Campbell Announced as New Principal

Associate Principal Ms. Erin Campbell will serve as the new principal of Westwood High School. Ms. Campbell has served as associate principal since 2019. During this time, she led the campus equity task force. Prior to this, Ms. Campbell served as an assistant principal and the Advanced Placement (AP) Academics campus coordinator for Westwood. She has worked in education for 17 years, 12 of which she spent at Anderson High School in Austin ISD, first as a dance director, and later as an assistant principal.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Check out these Austin area Juneteenth events!

This weekend is Juneteenth and there are celebrations all around central Texas! Juneteenth commemorates news of the abolition of slavery reaching finally those who were enslaved in Texas. In 1863 President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but news was slow to travel and didn't reach many in Texas until June 19th, 1865. Fast forward to now, where today, President Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Longtime Barbecue Restaurant Is Being Rebuilt After Fire Damage 18 Months Ago

After barbecue restaurant House Park Bar-B-Que was damaged in a fire in late 2020, the nearly-80-year-old business is being rebuilt right now, as reported by KXAN. Matt Sullivan plans on reopening the Clarksville spot sometime in the fall. Backstreet’s back (with a burger) Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean visited...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for June 9-16, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 9-16, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy