Austin ISD chooses Dr. Anthony Mays as interim leader

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made history by picking the district’s first Black male interim superintendent Tuesday morning.

The board selected Dr. Anthony Mays , Chief Officer of Schools, with seven trustees voting yes. Trustees Arati Singh and Lynn Boswell abstained.

According to the district’s website, Mays currently oversees the associate superintendents of secondary schools and elementary schools, and the assistant superintendent for student support services.

Mays has more than 20 years of experience as an education professional as a teacher, principal and administrator, according to his district bio. He started his career with Pflugerville ISD as a special education teacher before working in Dallas and Fort Worth ISD.

Mays will start July 1 once Dr. Stephanie Elizalde leaves to take the superintendent role at Dallas ISD. Elizalde spent two years with Austin ISD.

Elizalde was formally named the next Dallas ISD superintendent by the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 9.

According to Dallas ISD, the approval vote followed the 21-day state-mandated waiting period after Elizalde was named as the lone finalist in May.

