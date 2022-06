CAZ013-151100- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to. 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations... 86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. shifting to the...