San Juan County, WA

Computer caper, sauntering sheep, littering load | San Juan County Sheriffs’ Log

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a motorcycle for traveling 59 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. The rider was issued a citation for speeding and received multiple warnings. • A deputy...

San Juan County announces resurfacing of roads this summer

Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road resurfacing schedule to chip seal nearly nine miles of roads on San Juan, Orcas, and Lopez Island. Chip sealing is a pavement treatment that extends the life of the road surface. Learn more by visiting the County Roads Program webpage at https://www.sanjuanco.com/309/County-Roads and see the schedule and map below for a complete list of projects.
Lopez School broken into

Submitted by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The Lopez Island School was burglarized on June 4. An unknown subject(s) entered the school through an open window. There were no signs of forced entry. Once inside the school, the subject(s) entered numerous rooms and removed six iPads, two surface books, three desktop computers and 17 Chromebook tablets. It is believed the burglary took place around 3 a.m.
San Juan County Forest Health Collaborative looking for involvement and feedback from forestry stakeholders

Submitted by Kai Hoffman-Krull. In 2019, the San Juan Islands Conservation District launched the San Juan County Forest Health Collaborative in coordination with public land management agencies throughout the archipelago. The Forest Health Collaborative is designed to identify and coordinate management projects that improve forest health throughout the region, enhance community education around ecological forestry, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. In 2021-2022 the Forest Health Collaborative coordinated nearly a quarter of a million dollars in forest health management projects on San Juan Island, Orcas Island, Shaw Island, and Waldron Island.
Crime & Safety
Local court rule changes address remote appearances

The general community may not spend time thinking about San Juan County Superior Court, however, changes to local court rules do impact islanders should they end up in a legal situation. Recent modifications involve remote appearances via an online streaming platform. “Every year the court has an opportunity to update...
Town traffic returns to prefire routes

Submitted by The Town of Friday Harbor. Significant traffic revisions to lower Spring Street, Front Street, and Granny’s Way due to the Spring Street fire will be removed Wednesday, June 15, in the morning. Traffic flow will return to the original, pre-fire direction with two-way traffic throughout Spring Street and one-way traffic down Granny’s Way and along Front Street from the ferry landing to Memorial Park. Stop signs on First Street in both directions at the top of the ferry lanes will be removed returning the right of way to vehicles traveling on First Street.
IOSA needs volunteers

Submitted by Island Oil Spill Association. We’re looking for 10 or so volunteers who are interested in coming to help get the IOSA workshop (in Friday Harbor) looking sharp, organized, and ready for action. This will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 (lunch will be provided). Anyone interested should complete this registration form in advance that will help us to ensure we have the right number of people on hand- and once you’re registered we’ll contact you directly to confirm details and need by the end of this week.
“Nature’s Mysteries” series returns

Submitted by San Juan Island Library. The San Juan Island Library District and San Juan Island National Historical Park are pleased to announce the return of their popular collaborative “Nature’s Mysteries” series. These series of interactive programs have been a well-attended educational initiative since 2020. In the past year, they have proven so popular that a second series, “Hidden Histories” has been added that deals with major international historical moments and how they impacted the San Juan Islands. Park staff have delivered over 15 programs, dealing with topics as diverse as The Secret Life of Trees and Echoes of the Opium War, allowing interested patrons to gain specialized knowledge about topics related to park history, culture, ecosystems, and wildlife.
