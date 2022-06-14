Computer caper, sauntering sheep, littering load | San Juan County Sheriffs’ Log

Submitted by Island Oil Spill Association. We’re looking for 10 or so volunteers who are interested in coming to help get the IOSA workshop (in Friday Harbor) looking sharp, organized, and ready for action. This will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 (lunch will be provided). Anyone interested should complete this registration form in advance that will help us to ensure we have the right number of people on hand- and once you’re registered we’ll contact you directly to confirm details and need by the end of this week.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO