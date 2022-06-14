Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with damaging winds

Effective: 2022-06-16 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 904 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Strasburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gap around 910 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Christiana, Buck, Gordonville, Bird-In-Hand and Refton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 1