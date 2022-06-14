Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with damaging winds

>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO