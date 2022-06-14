ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with damaging winds

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — We can expect some sunshine to return this afternoon and it will be fairly comfortable with highs in the mid to low 80s. A nice evening is on tap, still a bit muggy overnight with lows in the 60s....

Comments / 1

 

Muggy conditions continue tonight before strong storm chances on Thursdsay

TRACKING T'STORMS - THURSDAY WEATHER WARN DAY:. Dauphin County, PA — It will be mostly dry the rest of the day with nothing more an isolated t'storm in spots. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Expect some passing clouds tonight along with muggy conditions. A few t'storms will be possible, especially towards morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
VIDEO: Severe weather causes damage in the Midstate

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms came through the Midstate Thursday evening. One storm prompted a tornado warning for Juniata County for a time. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. abc27’s Michael Brulo was able...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Update: Tornado warning issued for Juniata and Perry counties

Update: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following Susquehanna Valley counties until 9:15 p.m.:. This dangerous storm will be near, New Bloomfield and Newport around 8:40PM EDT. Shermansdale and Duncannon around 9:00PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Thompsontown, Port Royal, Landisburg...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Severe thunderstorm threat prompts Thursday Weather WARN Day

Dauphin County, PA — The weather turns very active Thursday with two rounds of t’storms likely. The first round will start up overnight into very early Thursday. The main threat with these storms will be very heavy rain and gusty winds. The window for those storms looks to be roughly 4 AM to 10 AM. There will be another round of storms likely between 5 PM and 10 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

Juniata County church catches fire during severe thunderstorm

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Center Lutheran Church in Juniata County Thursday night as a severe thunderstorm took place. Upon arrival, they found the roof of the church near the bell tower on fire, plus, wires and debris were scattered around the scene. As of Thursday night, there […]
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 904 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Strasburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gap around 910 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Christiana, Buck, Gordonville, Bird-In-Hand and Refton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fallen trees, debris close Perry County roads

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires. According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire continues to burn at Harrisburg business; cause determined

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg business sustained “minor damage” after a fire began Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters reported back to the scene Wednesday night as the fire continues to burn. City of Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline tells abc27 that they expect hotspots to continue for the next couple of days and possibly until next […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Fire department activity closed roads in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire department activity in Downtown Mechanicsburg closed multiple roads. According to PennDOT, Main Street, York Street, and Walnut Street had all lanes closed in both directions. It is unclear what is causing the road closures at this time. Although it is unclear as to what...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings

>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
HARRISBURG, PA
Crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County closes all southbound lanes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 12 p.m.: The incident has been cleared, with reported "residual (traffic) delays" in the area. Update 8:31 a.m.: All Interstate 81 southbound lanes are closed between Exit 77 to Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72 for Paxtonia and Linglestown following a crash in West Hanover Township this morning, according to 511pa.com.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
18-year-old dead after water rescue at Pennsylvania state park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. The 18-year-old’s name has not been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
I-81 southbound reopens after Wednesday morning crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to PennDOT, a stretch of I-81 southbound has reopened. The crash which was reported at 5:20 a.m., had closed the southbound lanes on I-81 between Exit 77 (PA 39) to Exit 72 for hours Wednesday morning. PennDOT says a truck which is believed to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
16 Best Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA

Full of interesting historic sites and important cultural landmarks, Pennsylvania’s capital Harrisburg lies in the southeast of the state alongside the Susquehanna River. Although not particularly large, it is the perfect size for a quiet weekend getaway or city trip with Allentown, Gettysburg and York all lying within driving distance.
HARRISBURG, PA
Fishing community sad to say goodbye to Bernhart Lake

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several weeks ago the City of Reading began the process of draining Bernhart Lake so the dam, which was deemed hazardous by the Department of Environmental Protection, could be inspected. "This is where I fell in love with fishing, and now it's not here," says Scott...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
PennDOT to close license, photo centers for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on June 13 that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its Harrisburg full-service center, will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Get the latest news, sports, weather,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lightning sparks Lancaster County house fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A lightning strike sparked a house fire Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. The fire was spotted just before 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Newport Road near Gap. We're told the house is vacant and up for sale. No one was injured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

