A new teaser trailer has been released this month for the upcoming sequel to Ark the action adventure survival game launched back in 2017. The second game in the series Ark 2 will launch sometime during 2023 and will star Vin Diesel as Santiago and Auli’i Cravalho also known for playing Disney’s Moana as his daughter Meeka. “Explore a mysterious, chaotic world where native flora and fauna are being overrun by invasive primeval creatures from an extinct Earth!”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO