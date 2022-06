The next big event on the WWE calendar is Money in the Bank, and now WWE has unveiled the official poster, which should delight fans of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lynch and Rollins are front and center on the new poster, celebrating side by side as they hold stacks of cash with even larger cash stacks in front of them behind the Money in the Bank briefcase. The vault behind them is unlocked and you can see the other briefcase hanging above the ladder inside, and you can check out the new poster up-close in the post below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO