Houses catch fire in Trumbull County
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- An abandoned house in Hubbard Township caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews from from Hubbard, Liberty, Coitsville and Brookfield were called shortly after midnight to the 6000 block of Carter Street.
Flames started on the back side of the house and spread from there, though firefighters were able to quickly put it out.
No one was inside and no one was hurt.
The cause is under investigation.
Warren Township Fire Department also reported to a vacant house fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Bane Street.
