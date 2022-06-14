ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Houses catch fire in Trumbull County

By Johnny Chechitelli
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gkx1q_0gA3Lqw200

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- An abandoned house in Hubbard Township caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews from from Hubbard, Liberty, Coitsville and Brookfield were called shortly after midnight to the 6000 block of Carter Street.

Police: 1 person shot at Liberty apartment building

Flames started on the back side of the house and spread from there, though firefighters were able to quickly put it out.

Couple accused of engaging in sex acts seen on Walmart cameras

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Warren Township Fire Department also reported to a vacant house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Bane Street.

Investigators were called to find out the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hubbard, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Hubbard, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Accidents
Hubbard, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
wtae.com

55-year-old man drowns in Lawrence County

VOLANT, Pa. — State police are looking for witnesses after a 55-year-old man drowned in Lawrence County. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 230 Kino Road. State police said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was swimming in a pond in that area when he drowned.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identifying a man they said robbed two Copley Road businesses yesterday afternoon. Around 2:25 p.m., officers said they responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road. Police said...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities identify victim of Warren apartment fire

Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a house fire in Warren. The Trumbull County Coroner's Office on Wednesday announced that 64-year-old Florence Blackwell died accidentally, as a result of smoke inhalation during Saturday's fire in an apartment on Perkinswood Blvd. SE. According to a Facebook...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown

Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in Youngstown. The roosters were discovered during a June homicide investigation in the city. MacMurchy said the roosters are great with people and the animal organization is hoping to find new...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy