Belmont County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Stark, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Stark; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Holmes County in northeastern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holmesville, or 8 miles north of Millersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wooster, Massillon, Minerva, Brewster, Navarre, Shreve, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Holmesville, Wilmot, Mount Eaton, Winesburg, Apple Creek, Beach City, Fredericksburg, Robertsville and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO...NORTH CENTRAL WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Dale, or near Moundsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bridgeport, and Benwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, moving southeast at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Uhrichsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Bethesda, Antrim, Tuscarawas, Flushing, Adena, and Port Washington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cameron, or 12 miles southeast of Moundsville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Mannington, Cameron, Fairview, Hundred, Cassville, Rogersville, Grant Town, Farmington, Aleppo, Blacksville, Spraggs, and Mount Morris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in east central Ohio South central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, and Brookside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Ashtabula; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Geauga; Greene; Guernsey; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Monroe; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Portage; Richland; Ross; Scioto; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND ASHTABULA ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GEAUGA GREENE GUERNSEY HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LICKING LOGAN MADISON MAHONING MARION MEDINA MONROE MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROSS SCIOTO STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

