ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gU9mu_0gA3L1Ra00

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner!

The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers , robot vacuums , mattresses and beauty to fitness buys , Apple products , gaming consoles and laptops .

Amazon Prime Day has traditionally been held in July, but for the past two years, the retailer’s veered off track. In 2020, it was in October, owing to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

As for this year? Amazon has confirmed that the sale will take place in its usual slot of July, though we remain in the dark about the official dates. But, of course, as soon as we know, we’ll let you know.

Last year’s event was its biggest yet, so it’s all to play for in 2022. To help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what Amazon Prime Day is and how it compares to Black Friday, to the best tips for securing an outright bargain and the top deals from last year.

Read more:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

The online giant has confirmed its huge two-day sale will return to its normal mid-summer July slot this year. While we don’t know the exact date yet, what we do know is that Amazon tends to host its Prime Day event on Monday and Tuesday.

With this in mind – and our previous expert event experience – we’re expecting the event to land either on 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark and so many more.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

Just remember, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership .

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches , Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses , air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners . From everything our tech writer is looking out for in the sale to the books on our wishlist and the TikTok-famous products to have on your radar, we’ve got all areas covered ahead of the big day.

We’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can check out with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app . During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHW7L_0gA3L1Ra00

Apple products saw a huge reduction – for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by 25 per cent , while the Apple Watch SE (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed to just £286.99 – a very impressive deal at the time.

Similarly in the realm of tech were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products – the Fire HD 10 tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 47 per cent to just £79.99. The Kindle paperwhite (£120.53, Amazon.co.uk ) meanwhile, saw a similarly impressive discount, making it just £89.99, compared to the usual £129.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCu41_0gA3L1Ra00

If home appliances are what you’re after, you may be interested to know that there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner proved hugely popular, with the price going from £379.99 to as little as £183.99.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was Ninja’s air fryer (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) which had an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning there was a saving of £100.

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. PlayStation fans were treated to a three-month Plus 3 and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of £42.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1l0B_0gA3L1Ra00

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£259.95, Amazon.co.uk ), which at the time was quite something owing to the stock issues the console has been plagued with.

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this year’s event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a treat.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so in theory, you have more choice.

This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website. That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up .

Previous Prime Day dates

  • 2015 – 15 July
  • 2016 – 12 July
  • 2017 – 11 July
  • 2018 – 16 July
  • 2019 – 15 July
  • 2020 – 13 October
  • 2021 – 21 June

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100: Save big now

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s one of the best sales events of the entire year and it’s your chance to enjoy some amazing savings. One of the best ways to celebrate this event is by getting crazy discounts and some of the best Prime Day deals under $100 are sure to please.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Apple Macbook Air#Amazon Music#Indybest
TechRadar

Get $10 to spend on Amazon Prime Day with these simple steps

Who can say no to free money? Not a lot of us, I'd imagine. Well, that's basically what Amazon is offering right now to any Prime members who complete a handful of quick and easy tasks. Fortunately, this isn't some kind of twisted Squid Game situation. All you have to...
INTERNET
CBS News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. But that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now....
INTERNET
Fortune

Amazon unveils the dates for Prime Day 2022

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amazon Prime Day, the shopping extravaganza that has become nearly as important to the online retailer as the holiday season, will take place on July 12 and 13 this year.
RETAIL
CNET

Father's Day Deals at Amazon Bring Discounts to Echo, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and More

Amazon is never shy about offering promotions on its own devices and, ahead of Father's Day, the company is taking as much as 50% off its hardware -- you can get everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to security systems, streaming sticks and even Smart TVs with built-in Alexa. The sale offers some of the best prices before the big Prime Day July event. Keep in mind that these current deals are a limited-time offer, so peruse the best of the sale below and snap up any products Dad (or you) will love.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (June 10)

Like clockwork, another slew of huge new movies and TV shows has arrived on streaming services to clog up your already stacked watchlist for 2022. This weekend is a particularly unique case, mind you, since the headline series – Peaky Blinders season 6 – has already aired in certain parts of the world. The final outing for the BBC-produced show began streaming in the UK way back in February, but now it's finally come to Netflix for overseas audiences to enjoy. Elsewhere, new superhero adventure Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney Plus, while critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, For All Mankind, returns to Apple TV Plus.
TV SHOWS
pocketnow.com

Save up to 42% on Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming devices

We can say lots of great things about Amazon’s products. The company’s smart products and its services represent some of the best options for anyone looking to get a great device without breaking the bank. To make things even better, Amazon’s Alexa is also one of the best digital assistants. It lets you control your Amazon products and other Alexa-enabled devices with a simple voice command.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Teen private jet tracker who irked Elon Musk stops reporting on Mark Cuban after ‘friend for life’ offer

The teenager who rejected an offer of $5,000 from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to stop tracking his private jets has now agreed to cease sharing information on the travel history of another billionaire – Mark Cuban. Mr Cuban reached out to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney with privacy concerns about the latter’s automated Twitter account @MCubansJets via direct message four months ago, Insider reported this week. The bot account last posted flight information from Mr Cuban’s planes on 7 April and its bio now states that it has been “disabled”. Mr Sweeney told Insider that he’s still tracking Mr...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

The Apple TV 4K drops to $130, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. If you're still hunting for the perfect gift for dad ahead of Father's Day this weekend, a bunch of our favorite gadgets are on sale right now. The Apple TV 4K remains discounted to $130, its cheapest price yet, and a couple of colors of the AirPods Max are $120 off. Amazon's Fire tablets and basic Kindle are on sale, too, plus you can pick up three video games for the price of two in the online retailer's latest 3-for-2 sale. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Prime Day Deal: Amazon Luna Controller Will Get Big Discount Soon

Amazon is offering up big discounts in the days leading up to Prime Day 2022, including a steep price cut for its Luna Controller. From June 20 through July 13, you’ll be able to snag a Luna Controller for just $40, down from $70. The deal coincides with the Start Freeloading event, which is offering Prime members more than 30 games for free. While the Luna controller is made for Amazon's streaming service--which offers freebies each month for Prime subscribers--you can also use Luna with regular PC, Mac, and mobile games.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

ShortsTV Sets U.S. Launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

The service is available as an add-on subscription to Prime members at $1.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Available at launch are 500 short films, including “The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers,” starring Kiera Knightley and Rupert Friend; “Nancy, Sid & Sergio,” starring Charlie Cox; “Silent Things,” starring Andrew Scott, “Interstate,” starring Gina Rodriguez; and “Hotel,” starring Art Malik.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Prime Day 2022: Get 30 PC Games for Free

Amazon is going big for Prime Day 2022. This year, Prime members can claim more than 30 PC games for free in the lead-up to Prime Day, which runs July 12-13 this year. So, between June 21 and July 13, Prime members can get free games. These include lots of indies, but also heavy hitters like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Heat, and more. Here’s the full rundown on free games for Prime Day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Is Already on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—& There’s Even a Baby Yoda Version

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, there are just some deals that Amazon Prime users can always count on—and that includes these Firestick TV sales. That’s right; the online retail giant has slashed the prices on its ol’ reliable streaming sticks yet again ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. But this year, there’s an added stick in the mix: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Think of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as a maximized version of...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day will have more than 30 free games, including Mass Effect

Amazon is planning to offer more than 30 free games to Amazon Prime subscribers as part of its Prime Day festivities. Beginning June 21st, ahead of Prime Day, Amazon will make more than 25 games available to claim for free, including Metal Slug 2 and two King of Fighters titles. During the actual Prime Day event, which takes place July 12th and 13th, Amazon will offer some bigger titles.
VIDEO GAMES
freightwaves.com

Amazon’s Prime Day returns in July — here are the logistics

Prime Day is back. Amazon on Thursday finally revealed that the e-commerce pseudo-holiday will return on July 12 and 13, with member-only deals beginning as early asTuesday. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) emphasized that customers will be able to shop from more third-party sellers than last year. It touted the number of small and midsized businesses that would be available, and Amazon is rewarding customers who buy from small businesses with some big prizes — including tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Interesting’: Elon Musk responds as leaked chats appear to show Twitter staff concerned about takeover

Elon Musk has responded to a video that appeared to show Twitter staff concerned about his takeover of the company.In what appeared to be leaked video of internal Slack conversations, Twitter staff expressed a number of concerns about Mr Musk’s direction for the company. Employees seemingly pointed to concerns about Mr Musk’s statements on trans people and his other positions.Mr Musk responded with only one word: “interesting”. He gave no indication on his position on the questions raised or whether he intended to respond to the staff.Interesting— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022Mr Musk’s comments come amid another controversy about...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Roku's new Walmart ads make it too easy to buy stuff

Roku has announced a new partnership with Walmart that will let you buy what its advertisements are recommending you using your TV and streaming stick. But the whole process might be too easy. So-called “shoppable ads” will recommend various Walmart products based on your interests. By clicking on one of...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy