ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Grants for new electric cars scrapped as funding is ‘refocused’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rJ56_0gA3Ksjh00

Grants for new electric cars have been scrapped, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Drivers could previously claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing less than £32,000.

The automotive industry and motoring groups criticised the decision, with the AA warning that many motorists being forced to wait for a new electric car due to global supply constraints will lose out.

The DfT said the “success” of the Plug-in Car Grant means the Government will now “refocus” the funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

Sales of fully electric new cars have risen from fewer than 1,000 in 2011 to nearly 100,000 in the first five months of 2022.

Existing applications for the grant “will continue to be honoured”, the DfT said.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said:â€¯”The Government continues to invest record amounts in the transition to EVs (electric vehicles), with £2.5 billion injected since 2020, and has set the most ambitious phase-out dates for new diesel and petrol sales of any major country.

“But government funding must always be invested where it has the highest impact if that success story is to continue.

“Having successfully kickstarted the electric car market, we now want to use Plug-in Grants to match that success across other vehicle types, from taxis to delivery vans and everything in between, to help make the switch to zero emission travel cheaper and easier.”

Drivers, and indeed many fleets, planning to make the switch to EV, may now back out until they can find more cash

Edmund King, AA

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

AA president Edmund King said the grants were “essential for many drivers making the switch from petrol and diesel”.

He went on: “The plug has been pulled at the wrong time on this important grant before many users, still waiting for delayed EVs due to global shortages, have made the change.

“Drivers, and indeed many fleets, planning to make the switch to EV, may now back out until they can find more cash.

“With record prices at the pumps and household budgets already stretched, removing the last incentive to go electric could stall this important move to electrification.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the decision “sends the wrong message” to drivers and the automotive industry.

“Whilst we welcome Government’s continued support for new electric van, taxi and adapted vehicle buyers, we are now the only major European market to have zero upfront purchase incentives for EV car buyers, yet the most ambitious plans for uptake,” he said.

“With the sector not yet in recovery, and all manufacturers about to be mandated to sell significantly more EVs than current demand indicates, this decision comes at the worst possible time.”

Ginny Buckley, founder of EV marketplace Electrifying.com, warned that electric cars are “already out of reach for many hard-working families”.

She fears that scrapping the grant “pushes us further down the road of becoming a two-tier nation” when it comes to ownership of EVs.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
GAS PRICE
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trudy Harrison
The Penny Hoarder

Here Are the 10 Most Affordable Electric Cars for 2022

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular as gas prices skyrocket. In fact, automakers plan to pivot to largely electric lineups in the coming decade, in response to ongoing climate concerns. For more than a decade, brands like Nissan and Chevrolet have offered affordable electric cars like the Nissan Leaf and...
CARS
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Diesel Cars#Dft
Digital Trends

How do electric cars work? EV motors and batteries explained

Electric vehicles function in fundamentally different ways than traditional cars. Internal combustion engines have loads of moving parts, and while EVs have their own complexities, they’re much more digital than mechanical. Let’s take a closer look at exactly how electric vehicles work. Contents. How does an EV battery...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Why We Can Live With the Government's Push for Electric Cars

Back in the early 1970s, MotorTrend spilled a lot of ink railing against federally mandated emissions and fuel economy standards. We argued government mandates would drive up car prices, strain our infrastructure, and force people to buy vehicles they didn't want—and that they wouldn't solve the air pollution problem anyway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CarBuzz.com

Honda's New Lawn Mower Could Change The Way We Charge EVs

Honda's engineering prowess knows no bounds. It builds a variety of cars to suit most budgets, but that's not enough for the Japanese company. Set to dominate land, sea, and air, Honda also produces a wide selection of boats, motorcycles - and even aircraft. On the lower rung of its extensive lineup sits common gardening equipment. Like its cars, Honda's lawn mowers receive plenty of praise for their simple design and ease of use.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Will Surpass Tesla EV Sales By 2024 New Report Says

There’s a new report out by research company Bloomberg Intelligence and it predicts a major reshuffling at the top of the EV manufacturer pyramid. It suggests that current global leader Tesla will not keep its crown for long and that it will be overtaken by Volkswagen in around 18 months.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Jio-bp to provide EV mobility services to Zomato - EVs in last-mile delivery

While the Indian government doing its bit towards better EV adoption in the country, it is the private enterprises that are stepping up in a big way in creating a robust EV ecosystem. For instance, food delivery service company Zomato has already committed itself to use EVs alone in its fleet by around 2030. Companies like Jio-bp, which has skin in the game as it built and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs last year, are also chipping in with a lot. Jio-bp has been tying up with construction firms and EV companies to enhance the battery charging ecosystem in the country by various methods.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Toyota hits back at critics: Consumers set pace of electrification

Toyota is responding to critics who say it has been slow to adopt battery electric vehicles, arguing that customer choice dictates the pace of electrification. At its annual general meeting on 15 June, the Japanese giant said that it needs to offer a variety of car choices for different markets and customers and that it will stick with technologies including fuel cell vehicles and hybrids.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Trailer manufacturers keep the brakes on new orders

Trailer manufacturers continued to swat away most orders in May, holding backlogs steady while battling supply chain disruptions that jumped from one part to another. Preliminary reports show that net trailer orders in May were 18,300 units. That was down about 7% from April but up 111% from the same month last year, according to ACT Research.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

America's Biggest Automakers Ask Congress For Help

The CEOs of GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota say they have consumers in mind in the group's letter to Congress. The letter urges Congress to lift the government's cap on the number of vehicles that are eligible for the EV tax credit, which currently runs up to $7,500. The group of CEOs represents a wide swath of the industry committed to future electrification. Ford already has the F-150 Lightning, and GM will soon produce its answer, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy