Soccer

‘Never say never’: Scratch golfer Harry Kane on prospect of turning professional after football

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jvrN_0gA3Krqy00

Harry Kane insists “never say never” after teasing a potential future in professional golf once he has hung up his boots.

The England and Tottenham striker is now a scratch golfer and spends much of his time away from football on the course.

Kane even joked after the season: “I guess the ideal career would be a World Cup, a Super Bowl and maybe a Masters green jacket.”

But when discussing a potential switch in the future, while admitting there is considerable work to be done on his game, Kane left the door open.

“I think that’s a long way away, but never say never,” Kane said. “I’m way off where the pros are at the moment.

“I know that for sure. I’m just concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football.”

Kane will play in the Icons Series at the end of this month, which will represent a Ryder Cup-style format at Liberty National in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnxxR_0gA3Krqy00

Kane will be among many elite athletes switching to golf at the event, including boxer Canelo Alvarez, Liverpool midfielder James Milner, Man City boss Pep Guardiola, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and cricketers Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara.

Should Kane put in the time in a bid to play professionally, he would follow in the path of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who has several PGA Tour appearances to his name, and NBA star Steph Curry, who has featured on the Korn Ferry Tour, a level below the PGA Tour.

Kane also detailed his plan for the summer with Spurs in the Champions League next season under Antonio Conte.

“The plan is to be get back (for pre-season) on July 8 and head to Korea with the boys,” Kane said when discussing his summer following international duty.

“I look forward to another season. I got on really well with Antonio Conte in the time he was there and I’m looking forward to next season and what’s to come.”

The Independent

Why have Liverpool sanctioned Sadio Mane exit and what now for Reds attack?

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane’s impending departure to Bayern Munich means Jurgen Klopp’s famed original front three will be broken up.Between them, Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have scored a remarkable 374 goals for the Reds.However, with the trio now in their 30s – and all in the final 12 months of their contracts – there was a need to think about a succession policy, something which began with the arrival of Diogo Jota in September 2020.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at why Mane has been allowed to leave and what it means for Liverpool going forward.Mane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring postponed until November

Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera has been postponed until November 12.The 43-year-old, who has not stepped into a ring since the 2012 defeat to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko, had lost more than two stone in his bid to get fit for the July 2 encounter against the three-weight world champion.However, an injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back four months.“I wish Hughie a speedy recovery, but obviously I’m gutted as I have been training so hard for this fight,” said Hatton in a statement posted on Twitter.“But I’ll take a little break and be back fitter and stronger for the new date with the fans.” Read More Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 millionFootball rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul PogbaAnthony Joshua ends Sky Sports partnership with £100m DAZN deal
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

